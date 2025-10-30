 Raigad Tragedy: 43-Year-Old Pune Woman Killed After Boulder Falls On Car During Landslide At Tamhini Ghat
A 43-year-old woman from Pune was killed when a boulder fell on her car during a landslide at Tamhini Ghat in Raigad district on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Snehal Govinddas Gujarati, a resident of Sai Grace Co-operative Housing Society, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Pune woman dies after boulder crashes onto car during landslide at Tamhini Ghat

Incident Occurred Near Kondheshwar Village On Pune–Mangaon Road

According to the Mangaon Police, the incident occurred around 11:27 a.m. near Kondheshwar village on the Pune–Mangaon Road. Snehal Gujarati and her family including husband and in-laws were travelling by car to attend a function when stones and boulders rolled down the hillside due to a natural landslide.

“One large rock crashed through the car’s sunroof and windshield, striking her on the head and causing severe injuries,” said a police officer from Mangaon police station.

Victim Declared Dead On Arrival At Mangaon Hospital

She was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Mangaon, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said the vehicle sustained heavy damage as both the sunroof and windshield shattered under the impact.

“We visited the spot and verified that the landslide had caused the accident which lead to the death and have registered the case as an accidental death caused by natural calamity,” the officer added.

