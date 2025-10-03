Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Fisherman Killed, Pickup Driver Injured After Volkswagen Car Rammed Their Vehicle On Atal Setu

Fisherman killed and pickup driver injured after a Volkswagen car rammed their vehicle on Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: A 42-year-old fisherman was killed and a pickup driver injured when a speeding Volkswagen car rammed their vehicle on Atal Setu bridge in Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning, police said.

Victim and Injured Identified

The deceased has been identified as Suhas Shankar Jathari, a resident of Koliwada in Murud, Raigad district. Pickup driver Abhishek Sharad Jawalekar was injured in the crash and is undergoing treatment.

Accident Details

“Jathari and his colleagues, who work as sailors on the Ekvira Mauli fishing boat, had gone to Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock in a Mahindra pickup to sell fish caught on October 2. Around 6:30 a.m., while returning to Murud, their vehicle was hit from behind by a Volkswagen car near the Shelghar toll point on Atal Setu. The impact caused Jathari, who was seated at the back of the pickup, to fall out of the vehicle and sustain serious head injuries. Toll staff rushed him and Jawalekar to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared Jathari dead before admission,” a police officer from Ulwe police station said.

Driver’s Rash Driving Under Investigation

“Preliminary investigations show rash and negligent driving by the Volkswagen car driver led to the accident. A case has been registered against him, and further action is underway,” the official added.

Police Action

Police have booked the car driver under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

