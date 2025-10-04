 Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹1 Crore, Arrest 6 In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation
In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Unit 1) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police seized 501.6 grams of mephedrone (MD) valued at over ₹1 crore and arrested six persons on Friday, October 3.

Megha Parmar
article-image
Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 1 seizes ₹1 crore worth mephedrone, six held in Mira-Bhayandar operation | Representational Image

Suspicious Activity Leads to Arrests

According to officials, the seizure was made on Mira-Bhayandar Link Road near Scare Building, between Western Hotel and Kanakia, during a routine patrol on October 4. Police teams noticed six men behaving suspiciously and conducted a search in the presence of two panch witnesses.

Drugs, Phones and Motorcycles Seized

The operation led to the recovery of 501.6 grams of mephedrone worth ₹1,00,32,000, along with eight mobile phones and four motorcycles used for drug trafficking. The total seizure is valued at ₹1,06,28,000.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Kashigaon Police Station, and all six accused have been taken into custody. The Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 1 is carrying out further investigation.

Curbing Drug Trade in Region

Police said the arrests mark a significant step in curbing the illegal drug trade in the Mira-Bhayandar region.

