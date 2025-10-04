Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe At Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Says ‘No Need To Close Doors’ After Massive Shivaji Park Rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | X @OfficeofUT

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and, referring to their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, he said that there was no need to close the doors.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Uddhav Thackeray referred to Shinde's alleged closed-door meetings with the BJP leaders and once again slammed him for splitting the party.

He said, "Yesterday, Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally was unprecedented. The credit does not go to me. Even in the rain, Shiv Sainiks came from all corners of Maharashtra. There are no doors at Shivaji Park... There was no need to close the door like others." Further, taking a dig, he said that like journalists who began their careers in Saamana joined other organisations, similarly, leaders who were part of Shiv Sena have joined other political parties.

"Many journalists began with Saamana and then went here and there... The same is with politics. Several leaders were trained under Shiv Sena, what happened next I do not have to tell you," he said.

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

Thackeray recalled that Shiv Sena's first Dussehra rally was held in 1966, and since then, holding rallies at Shivaji Park is part of their tradition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said, "When Shiv Sena's first Dussehra rally happened in 1966, I was just six years old. Then, Shiv Sena chief said that the rally will be held at Shivaji Park. He was asked, 'You know how big Shivaji Park is? Look for a small hall or ground.' Balasaheb said that the first rally would be held at Shivaji Park...It was raining, and Sanjay and the other leaders asked me, so I said Shivaji Park is our tradition, how can we hold a rally in a hall?" Reiterating the idea of "Thackeray brand", he said, "The Thackeray brand is not something that was born today, it has been going on for the last five or six generations. What is special is that the Thackeray brand was born in Pune." Earlier on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park and launched an attack against the Mahayuti government, while Eknath Shinde addressed Shiv Sena's Dussehra, emphasising the party's commitment to supporting farmers in distress and upholding the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Dussehra rallies have been a part of Shiv Sena's tradition, and are a stage to make promises to their supporters. After a split in the party, these annual rallies have also become a stage for showcasing their strength.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)