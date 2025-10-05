 NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon

NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare from Vadgaon Sheri constituency was physically assaulted during an event held in Pune’s Lohegaon on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon | Facebook

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare from Vadgaon Sheri constituency was physically assaulted during an event held in Pune’s Lohegaon on Saturday. Following this, there was a tense environment in the Lohegaon area. 

Reportedly, on Saturday evening, when Pathare was attending a program organised in the Lohegaon area, there was a verbal spat between him and Ajit Pawar’s NCP party members. The argument escalated and turned around to be a fight between the two groups, during which Pathare was beaten up and suffered some minor injuries.

Following the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and pacified the argument. While hundreds of Pathare’s supporters gathered at the spot and tensions rose in the locality. Though the actual reason behind the argument and consequent fight is still not clear and the police are investigating the matter.  

The incident has been condemned by MLA Rohit Pawar. “Strong condemnation of the incident of assault on Bapusaheb Pathare, the MLA of Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency in Pune! If an elected representative is being manhandled, what about the common man? This incident raises such a question. The police should take serious note of this incident and take strict action against the culprits,” he mentioned on his X handle.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH

Pathare was in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier and won the assembly seat from 2009 to 2014. Later, he entered the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and contested the 2014 elections but was defeated by the BJP's Jagdish Mulik. 

Read Also
Despite Prohibition & Seizures, Tobacco Stains Mar Pune Metro Stations
article-image

Recently, following the NCP split, Pathare joined NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and won the 2024 assembly election from Vadgaon Sheri constituency while defeating NCP’s Sunil Tingre.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Finalises 41 Wards With 165 Corporator Seats

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Finalises 41 Wards With 165 Corporator Seats

Over 1,111 Conch Players Set World Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles - PHOTOS

Over 1,111 Conch Players Set World Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles - PHOTOS

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon

Despite Prohibition & Seizures, Tobacco Stains Mar Pune Metro Stations

Despite Prohibition & Seizures, Tobacco Stains Mar Pune Metro Stations

Pune: Leopard Enters House In Kasarsai Near Hinjawadi; Dogs' Alarm Makes It Run Away - VIDEO

Pune: Leopard Enters House In Kasarsai Near Hinjawadi; Dogs' Alarm Makes It Run Away - VIDEO