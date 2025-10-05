Despite Prohibition & Seizures, Tobacco Stains Mar Pune Metro Stations | Representative Pic

Tobacco stain marks are visible at several places on the Pune metro stations despite a prohibition on carrying tobacco or related products inside the metro premises. The Pune metro administration has confiscated over 12 kg of tobacco-related products between Sept 22 to 29, as reported by the Indian Express.

Commuters have been restricted by the Pune metro from carrying any tobacco-related products, and security checks are in place at the metro stations’ entrances. However, tobacco spit stains are visible on the footbridges near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden metro station, and at the escalator and entrance of District Court metro station and Swargate metro station.

Firecrackers, petrol, diesel, arms, alcohol, explosives, hazardous chemicals, tobacco and other items are not allowed inside the metro station premises, and the same are confiscated at the station’s entry check points as the baggage is checked through scanning machines, and passengers are also subject to detectors.

Reportedly, the officials have seized 3.7 kg of tobacco products on the PCMC to Swargate route, and 8.7 kg on the Vanaz to Ramwadi metro line.

K Shantanu, a daily commuter of the Pune metro from PCMC to Kothrud, says, “Metro connectivity has been like a boon for punekars, because travelling by road has become too inconvenient. As responsible citizens, everyone should abide by the rules and use some civic sense to keep the metro premises clean.”

Read Also Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety

“I believe there are enough warnings given so far; now the metro administration must act hard on such rule-breakers and must be banned from using metro services for a time period. This will set a good precedent and will deter others,” he added.

“The Pune metro is taking a lot of effort to keep the premises clean. However, passengers should also maintain decorum in public spaces and avoid damaging public places. There are very few instances of such damage; however, it creates a bad impression about the city and its culture. MahaMetro is committed to providing clean, pleasant, and safe public transport for Punekars, and requests all stakeholders to help us in this mission,” said Pune Metro spokesperson, Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, to the Indian Express.