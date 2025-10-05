Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety | Sourced

In an additional measure to enhance passenger safety and discipline, the Pune Metro has started special patrols in metro trains on both lines from Ramwadi to Vanaz and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate.

This decision has been taken to ensure that metro passengers can experience a safe and pleasant journey. Security Supervisors at the respective stations and the security staff accompanying them will patrol on both metro lines.

The main objective of this patrol is to prevent misbehaviour in metro trains. This mainly includes preventing misbehaviour in public places, littering in metro trains and in the station area, eating/drinking food in metro trains, and stopping behaviour inconsistent with metro laws.

This team will patrol regularly at least five to six times a day between various stations on both lines. All the staff on patrol will be in a fixed uniform and will be fully alert in their area of ​​work.

If any passenger is found misbehaving during this patrol, he will be fined as per the Metro rules, but if the misbehaviour exceeds it, the person will be handed over to the concerned police station.

The Pune Metro administration has expressed confidence that this special campaign will improve the discipline and safety environment during travel in the metro.