 Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety

Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety

In an additional measure to enhance passenger safety and discipline, the Pune Metro has started special patrols in metro trains on both lines from Ramwadi to Vanaz and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety | Sourced

In an additional measure to enhance passenger safety and discipline, the Pune Metro has started special patrols in metro trains on both lines from Ramwadi to Vanaz and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate. 

This decision has been taken to ensure that metro passengers can experience a safe and pleasant journey. Security Supervisors at the respective stations and the security staff accompanying them will patrol on both metro lines.

The main objective of this patrol is to prevent misbehaviour in metro trains. This mainly includes preventing misbehaviour in public places, littering in metro trains and in the station area, eating/drinking food in metro trains, and stopping behaviour inconsistent with metro laws. 

This team will patrol regularly at least five to six times a day between various stations on both lines. All the staff on patrol will be in a fixed uniform and will be fully alert in their area of ​​work. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured
Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured
Birthday Celebration In Prison! History-Sheeter Cuts Cake Inside Bengaluru's Central Prison; Viral Video Prompts Enquiry
Birthday Celebration In Prison! History-Sheeter Cuts Cake Inside Bengaluru's Central Prison; Viral Video Prompts Enquiry
Forgotten Money In Bank of India? Here's How To Claim It Back, Step-by-Step Guide Using UDGAM Portal & Branch Visit
Forgotten Money In Bank of India? Here's How To Claim It Back, Step-by-Step Guide Using UDGAM Portal & Branch Visit
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

If any passenger is found misbehaving during this patrol, he will be fined as per the Metro rules, but if the misbehaviour exceeds it, the person will be handed over to the concerned police station.

Read Also
'Undemocratic & Repressive': Students, Activists Protest In Pune Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest;...
article-image

The Pune Metro administration has expressed confidence that this special campaign will improve the discipline and safety environment during travel in the metro.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety

Pune Metro Rolls Out Security Patrols To Enhance Discipline, Safety

Vape Popularity Rises In Pune; Gen Z Prefers E-Cigarettes Over Traditional Smoking Despite Ban

Vape Popularity Rises In Pune; Gen Z Prefers E-Cigarettes Over Traditional Smoking Despite Ban

Nashik Video: Tribals Pelt Stones At Kalwan Police Station Over Youth's Alleged Kidnapping;...

Nashik Video: Tribals Pelt Stones At Kalwan Police Station Over Youth's Alleged Kidnapping;...

Pune: Passport Mobile Seva Kendras At Symbiosis Lavale, Vimannagar Campuses Between Oct 8-15

Pune: Passport Mobile Seva Kendras At Symbiosis Lavale, Vimannagar Campuses Between Oct 8-15

VIDEO: Four Men Rob Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Pune’s Ambegaon Taluka

VIDEO: Four Men Rob Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Pune’s Ambegaon Taluka