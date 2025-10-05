 Two Murder Cases Rock Pune Area; One Arrest Made In Revenge Killing By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police
One case appeared to be a targeted killing stemming from old animosity. While the other involves the discovery of a body under suspicious circumstances

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Two Murder Cases Rock Pune Area; One Arrest Made In Revenge Killing By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune area was hit by two separate murder incidents over the weekend. One case appeared to be a targeted killing stemming from old animosity. While the other involves the discovery of a body under suspicious circumstances.

Youth Murdered with Sickle in Dapodi

In the first incident, a young man was brutally murdered by two individuals using a koyta over a previous dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday on the road opposite Jay Bhavani Mitra Mandal in Dapodi. The deceased has been identified as Shekhar Bhalerao (24).

The victim's father, Sudam Bhagu Bhalerao (54, Dapodi), complained to the Dapodi Police Station. Police have arrested Gaurav Gaikwad (19, Dapodi) and Ajay Kharat (20, Dapodi). The arrested accused had a prior quarrel with the victim. Police stated that the accused, acting on this old grudge, attacked deceased Shekhar. They hit him with a koyta on his head and body.

Body Found Wrapped in Blanket in Medankarwadi

In an unrelated and separate case, the body of an unidentified man was discovered in tall grass in the Medankarwadi village limits near Chakan. Police suspect this to be murder. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. The police suspect that an unknown assailant murdered the man by assaulting him with a weapon on his face, head, and near his left eyebrow. After that the body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped.

article-image

Chakan Police believe this was done to erase evidence of murder. Following a complaint filed by a woman, the Chakan police have registered a case against an unknown person. Further investigation is underway.

