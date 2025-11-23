'I'm Cop's Son, Don't Touch Me': Pune Youth's Outburst After Hitting Disabled Man Goes Viral - VIDEO |

Pune: Tension gripped Pune’s Narayan Peth area late Saturday night after a group of youngsters who were returning from a party allegedly rammed their car into a disabled man and triggered chaos on the road. The incident took place around 11 pm, and the issue escalated quickly as people present at the spot confronted the youngsters.

Reportedly, the speeding four-wheeler hit the disabled pedestrian, following which a group of angry citizens stopped the vehicle and demanded that the driver step out. The situation got tense when the boy, travelling in the car, was seen shouting, “I am the son of a policeman, don’t touch me, don’t beat me!” — a statement that further infuriated onlookers.

The video of the driver’s outburst, now viral on social media, shows residents pulling the youths out of the vehicle. In the chaos that followed, the driver and his two male companions were thrashed by some locals. The two women in the car, frightened by the confrontation, also stepped out to pacify the situation.

A team from Vishrambaug Police Station reached the spot immediately. The injured man was admitted to a hospital for first aid. The driver, two young men, and two young women were taken into custody for questioning.

Police officials said the injured man did not suffer major injuries. With both sides choosing not to file a complaint, the matter was settled through mutual reconciliation. The police later released all individuals involved.

Meanwhile, the viral video has triggered hate online, with citizens condemning the young man’s claim of being a policeman’s son. Residents have demanded strict action against drunk driving and stronger enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the city.