Pet Fed 2025: India's Biggest Pet Festival Kicks Off With Over 1,100 Pets At Pune's Deccan Ground

Pune: Pet Fed, India’s Biggest Pet Festival, kicked off its 11th edition to an enthusiastic Pune crowd at Deccan College Ground on Saturday. The festival, a paradise for pet lovers, welcomed over 1100 Pets, including dogs, cats, and several unique companions, along with an estimated 6500 pet parents and animal lovers, setting the tone for a high-energy, heartwarming weekend.

Visitors began their day exploring a variety of all-day zones, including the Masterclass Arena, Play Zone, Agility Ring, Kitty Play Pen, Catapalooza, adoption camps, and over 100 stalls from leading Indian and international pet-care brands.

The inaugural day set a vibrant pace with interactive activities such as Walk & Wags, Fetch & Fumble, Trick Trail, Bug Buster, Wheel of Woofs, and the crowd-favourite Temptation Alley, each drawing enthusiastic participation from pets and parents alike.

One of the day’s most captivating moments was the Security & Obedience Dog Show, conducted in collaboration with Priyanka Patcki of Snout Scout. The demonstration showcased advanced obedience routines, tactical manoeuvres, and search techniques, offering Pune visitors a fascinating insight into the world of professional working dogs.

Across the grounds, pets enjoyed dedicated play areas featuring agility structures, ball pools, slides, and interactive zones designed separately for dogs and cats. Pet parents also explored expert-led masterclasses on health, grooming, nutrition, behaviour, photography, and responsible pet parenting, reinforcing Pet Fed’s commitment to pet welfare and education.

In the feline arena, Catapalooza drew strong participation with cat-centric games, community activities, and free microchipping for cats. The adjacent International Cat Show, judged by expert Sudhakar Katikineni and Anne Carrol, showcased pedigreed cats assessed for global breed standards and temperament, drawing admiration from enthusiasts and first-time visitors alike.

Adoption drives conducted by SAW, UNICEF, and the Cheetos Foundation remained active throughout the day, encouraging responsible adoption and offering opportunities to interact with animals looking for loving homes.

Beyond activities, the festival offered a wide range of vibrant stalls of Indian and international pet brands, along with carnival antics such as pet caricatures, tarot reading, face painting, and a diverse selection of food & beverages, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Meanwhile, Akshay Gupta, Founder of Pet Fed, said, “Pune has always been one of our warmest and most energetic cities, and the response to Day 1 of our 11th edition has been overwhelming. Seeing pets enjoy themselves freely, families participating wholeheartedly, and communities coming together for adoption and learning is exactly what Pet Fed stands for. We’re excited for an even bigger Day 2.”

“Pet Fed continues to be a remarkable platform that brings together pet parents, experts, and the wider animal-loving community. We are proud to support an event that celebrates the bond between pets and humans while promoting health, education, and responsible care. Day 1 in Pune set a wonderful tone, and we’re thrilled to be part of this journey,” added Satinder Singh from Royal Canin, the festival’s Title Sponsor.

Day 2 of Pet Fed Pune 2025, on November 23, will continue the celebration with more activities, demonstrations, masterclasses, shopping, and engagement zones. The fest is presented by Royal Canin, powered by Drools, and co-powered by Bowlers and Zepto. And will be open from 11 am to 9 pm at Pune’s Deccan College Ground. Those interested can book their tickets on www.petfed.org and BookMyShow.