Pune: MP Supriya Sule Demands Action On Construction Firms After 19-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Concrete Mixer In Hinjawadi |

Pune: In yet another incident involving a concrete mixer has claimed a life of college student in the Hinjawadi area. The young woman on a two-wheeler was killed, and a man along with her was seriously injured in an accident when a speeding mixer hit their two-wheeler while they were returning home after visiting the Kasarsai Dam. The incident took place at Shindevasti in Marunji at around 1:45 pm on Friday.

The name of the deceased girl is Rida Imran Khan (age 19, resident of Vimannagar, Pune). The name of the injured young man is Vivek Thakur (age 20, resident of Ghorpadi, Pune). He is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the concrete mixer truck driver, Ajmal Akhtar Ansari (age 32, resident of Jambe), has been arrested by the police.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjewadi Police Station gave information about this. “The deceased Rida was studying in the first year of 'BCA' in a college at Pune Camp. On Friday morning, Rida and Vivek, along with five to six friends from the college, had gone for a trip on two-wheelers in the Kasarsai Dam area.”

“After their visit, everyone was returning home on two-wheelers in the afternoon. Vivek and Rida were on a two-wheeler. A speeding mixer hit Vivek's two-wheeler at Shindevsti in Marunji. In this accident, Rida died on the spot after being crushed under the rear wheels of the heavy truck, while Vivek was seriously injured. Hinjewadi police are investigating the matter further,” explained Pandhare.

हिंजवडी परिसरात बेदरकार वाहनाने आणखी एका तरुणीचा बळी घेतला. लक्ष्मी चौकात अवजड वाहनांखाली चिरडून लोक मरण्याच्या घटना सातत्याने घडत आहेत. गेल्या महिन्याभरातील ही तिसरी घटना आहे.या भागातील बांधकाम व्यावसायिकांची डंपर, मिक्सर अशी अवजड वाहने या भागातून सतत ये जा करीत असतात. त्यांचा… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 21, 2025

Moreover, responding to the rise in such accidents, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule said, “Another young woman has fallen victim to a reckless vehicle in the Hinjawadi area. Incidents of people being crushed under heavy vehicles at Laxmi Chowk are happening continuously. This is the third such incident in the past month. Heavy vehicles like dumpers and concrete mixers belonging to construction businesses in this area are constantly moving in and out of the area.”

“Citizens in this area have been persistently following up on the need for proper planning regarding their speed and timings. However, their concerns are not being addressed, which is extremely distressing, unfortunate, and infuriating. Regrettably, citizens have to pay the price for the government's and administration's negligence with their lives. The government should now take this seriously and regulate traffic in this area. Along with this, it won't suffice to just take action against the drivers; the strictest possible action should also be taken against those construction businesses that have brought these vehicles.”