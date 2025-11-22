NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of Polls

Nationalist Congress Party | File Photo

Pune: Eight candidates of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party have been elected unopposed after the rival candidates withdrew their nominations for the Baramati Municipal Council polls.

The NCP and BJP, allies in the Maharashtra government, are contesting independently in Baramati while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have formed an alliance.

The election is being held for 41 councillor seats and the post of Council President. Voting will take place on December 2.

"NCP had fielded candidates for all seats, and eight of them have been elected unopposed. This is the first time in the history of Baramati Municipal Council that eight candidates have won unopposed," said Kiran Gujar, a senior NCP leader and confidant of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations, and rival candidates in eight wards pulled out of the race, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat polls, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has joined hands with the BJP. The BJP-backed Ekmat panel, led by Ranjan Taware who had earlier headed a panel against Ajit Pawar's team in the recent Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill polls where Pawar's panel won 20 of 21 seats, will contest jointly with the NCP.

