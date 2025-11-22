 NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of Polls

NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of Polls

The NCP and BJP, allies in the Maharashtra government, are contesting independently in Baramati while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have formed an alliance. The election is being held for 41 councillor seats and the post of Council President. Voting will take place on December 2.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Nationalist Congress Party | File Photo

Pune: Eight candidates of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party have been elected unopposed after the rival candidates withdrew their nominations for the Baramati Municipal Council polls.

The NCP and BJP, allies in the Maharashtra government, are contesting independently in Baramati while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have formed an alliance.

The election is being held for 41 councillor seats and the post of Council President. Voting will take place on December 2.

"NCP had fielded candidates for all seats, and eight of them have been elected unopposed. This is the first time in the history of Baramati Municipal Council that eight candidates have won unopposed," said Kiran Gujar, a senior NCP leader and confidant of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Marathi, Won’t Take Orders From Biharis': Woman Tells Boss As 'MNS Workers' Slap Him; Video Viral
'I Am Marathi, Won’t Take Orders From Biharis': Woman Tells Boss As 'MNS Workers' Slap Him; Video Viral
Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati
Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati
Delhi Red Fort Attack Probe: Suicide Bomber, AK-47 Purchase, Handlers, And TTP Connections Uncovered
Delhi Red Fort Attack Probe: Suicide Bomber, AK-47 Purchase, Handlers, And TTP Connections Uncovered
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namash Syal's Father Came Across Reports Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namash Syal's Father Came Across Reports Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Read Also
Maharashtra Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Jumping From School Building In Jalna;...
article-image

Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations, and rival candidates in eight wards pulled out of the race, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat polls, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has joined hands with the BJP. The BJP-backed Ekmat panel, led by Ranjan Taware who had earlier headed a panel against Ajit Pawar's team in the recent Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill polls where Pawar's panel won 20 of 21 seats, will contest jointly with the NCP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of...

NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of...

Jalgaon: Biochar Initiative To Generate 50,000 Carbon Credits From Agricultural Residues

Jalgaon: Biochar Initiative To Generate 50,000 Carbon Credits From Agricultural Residues

Pune: Ambedkar Hostel Students Protest At PMC, Demand Timely DBT & Assured Relocation

Pune: Ambedkar Hostel Students Protest At PMC, Demand Timely DBT & Assured Relocation

Pune's Unsung Hero: SWaCH Worker Anju Mane Wins Hearts By Returning Bag With Rs 10 Lakh

Pune's Unsung Hero: SWaCH Worker Anju Mane Wins Hearts By Returning Bag With Rs 10 Lakh

Nashik: Indian Army's Southern Command Chief Presides Over CAATS Passing Out Parade, Hails Combat...

Nashik: Indian Army's Southern Command Chief Presides Over CAATS Passing Out Parade, Hails Combat...