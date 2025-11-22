Maharashtra Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Jumping From School Building In Jalna; Investigation Underway

Maharashtra Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off School Roof In Jalna; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning when a 13-year-old schoolgirl reportedly jumped from the roof of her school building, leading to her death.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 AM, creating panic among students, staff, and local residents.

Immediate Response and Preliminary Investigation

According to Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti, the police received information at around 8 AM about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and began preliminary inquiries. The girl, a student of Class 7, was found in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inspector Bharti stated that a preliminary investigation is underway and several angles are being examined. "This morning, between 7:30 and 8 o'clock, we received information that a 13-year-old schoolgirl jumped from the school roof and committed suicide. An inquiry is in progress. Right now, only preliminary findings are available, and it would be too early to draw any conclusions. Only after a complete investigation can something concrete be said," he added.

Investigation Underway

Police have begun speaking with school authorities, classmates, and family members to understand the circumstances that may have led to the incident. CCTV footage from the school premises is also being examined to establish the sequence of events. Officers said that no suicide note has been recovered yet.

Community Concerns and School Support

Local residents and parents have expressed concern about the rising stress levels among schoolchildren and have urged authorities to ensure stronger emotional support systems in educational institutions.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Sadar Police Station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is ongoing.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the school and the community, with authorities assuring a thorough and transparent probe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)