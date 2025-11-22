Pune Collector Announces Traffic Diversions For Road Work Ahead Of Grand Tour Cycling Event 2026: Check Details |

The Pune district collector has announced extensive traffic diversions across the city, including the Sinhagad area, Pune-Baramati road stretch, to enable uninterrupted asphalting and route preparation for the upcoming Pune Grand Challenge Distance Cycling Competition 2026. This infrastructure upgrade is planned to ensure the safety of participants.

Invoking provisions of section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the home department’s 1990 notification, Pune collector Jitendra Dudi, IAS, has enforced the temporary restrictions. The traffic diversions will be between November 20 and December 2, 2025, between 8 am and 9 pm to facilitate road improvement along key stretches.

Traffic on the Morgaon-Murti Road, Murti-Choudharwadi Phata Road, and Choudharwadi Phata–Nira Road will be rerouted through alternative village roads during the ongoing road asphalting works.

The Pune administration has also imposed stringent traffic restrictions in the Sinhagad Fort area. Owing to the hilly terrain and lack of parallel routes, the Sinhagad Fort Road will remain completely closed to tourists and motorists during two critical periods, between November 19 to 20, 2025, and November 24 to 26, 2025.

Moreover, all traffic moving towards Khed-Shivapur from Khanapur, Donje, Atkarwadi, and Panshet via the Sinhagad Ghat Road will be prohibited. Residents will be required to use the Donje Chowk–Khadakwasla–Kirkatwadi–Nanded City–Wadgaon Dhayari route to access National Highway 48.

“We are implementing these traffic diversions to ensure safe and efficient preparation for the Pune Grand Challenge Distance Cycling Competition 2026. The asphalting and route upgrade work must proceed without obstruction, and public cooperation is crucial,” Dudi said.

“While some routes, including the Sinhagad Fort Road, will face temporary closure, these measures are necessary to guarantee participant safety and smooth event management. I appeal to all citizens to support the administration during this period and follow the revised traffic routes responsibly,” he added.