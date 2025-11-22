Pune: 'He Said He Was Going To Gym,' Says Grandmother Of Youth Killed In Tamhini Ghat Accident |

Pune: Six youths from Uttam Nagar had taken the road to Tamhini Ghat for a Konkan trip in a newly purchased Thar car. However, this journey of joy turned terrifying in the darkness of the night. It has been reported that their Thar car fell into a 500-foot deep gorge in the dense darkness.

After this accident, there was no contact with the youths for three consecutive days. The phones were switched off, there was no information about where they had reached. Due to this, an atmosphere of concern had arisen among friends, family and relatives. Finally, they started a search campaign on their own. A large-scale search was carried out in the Tamhini Ghat area with the help of local residents and using a drone camera.

When the Thar that had fallen into the gorge was found yesterday, everyone rushed to the spot. As soon as they saw the condition of the car, they realised how terrible the accident was. Unfortunately, the bodies of all six youths in the car were found. This incident of the loss of six youths in an instant shook the area.

The grandmother of one of the deceased Omkar Koli said that “I asked him, Where are you going, son? He finally said, ‘Grandma, I am going to the gym’ and left the house. Then I asked him where he was going to the gym at such a late hour. His father had also repeatedly told him not to go out at such a late hour, but he did not listen to anyone. And out of Dad’s fear, Omkar turned off the phone so that he would not call again.”

“Two days ago, when my daughter-in-law told me that my grandson had gone for a trip to Konkan, I was shocked. We do not have a government job, we are agricultural laborers. We are very sad that our only breadwinner has left us,” said the grandmother.

MLA Bhimrao Tapkir visited to console the family. He said, “These were all promising children. The kind of help that should have been provided at the accident site was not provided on time. The youth of this area and the local authorities were searching since night and then the car that had been involved in the accident was found. I will definitely correspond with the government in this matter. Because all these children were the breadwinners of the family. I will follow up from the Chief Minister’s Fund whether any help can be provided to these families on behalf of the government.”

The funeral of these youths was held early in the morning today. Hundreds of citizens, relatives and friends had gathered to bid the youths farewell. The atmosphere was filled with tears, pain and grief.