Pune Navale Bridge Crash: RTO Flags Overspeeding & Driver Error; Burnt Gearbox Hampers Probe |

The primary cause behind the recent accident near Pune's Navale Bridge, which claimed eight lives, has been revealed by the RTO officials.

In the initial findings, it was indicated that excessive speed and human error were the main reasons for the tragic incident on November 13.

According to the preliminary technical investigation, the container truck involved in the accident was moving at a very high speed. The driver may have shifted the vehicle into neutral while descending the slope. Due to the excessive speed, the driver lost control of the container truck, which rammed into several vehicles before hitting a car. The car got trapped under the truck, leading to a massive fire. Both the car and the container were engulfed in flames, killing eight people on the spot.

The RTO faced challenges during the investigation as the gearbox of the container truck was completely burnt, making it difficult to determine the gear position at the time of the accident. Therefore, officials relied on CCTV footage and technical analysis to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the technical investigation of the container is in process. "Brake fade could be the reason. Over-speeding and driver negligence could also be a reason. However, the investigation is not completed yet, and the final report has not been submitted," he said.

Bhosale added that in response to the accident, the RTO has strengthened vehicle inspection efforts on the Satara-Pune route. Earlier, only one team was deployed for checks. Now, two teams comprising 10 officers will monitor heavy vehicles. One team will patrol the highway while the second will remain stationed near toll plazas to conduct inspections of trucks and other heavy vehicles.

These checks will include breathalyser tests for heavy vehicle drivers, verification of vehicle documents, and scrutiny for overloading. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted for drivers at toll plazas, as many drivers are outsiders. Meetings with toll plaza officials have also been held, and instructions have been given, informed Bhosale.