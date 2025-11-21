Over 1 Crore Vehicles In Maharashtra Without HSRP As Nov 30 Deadline Nears, Pune Records 35% Compliance | FPJ Photo

Pune: While it has been made mandatory to install ‘High Security Registration Plate’ (HSRP) on old vehicles, only 47 lakh 23 thousand vehicles in the state have been fitted with ‘HSRP’. And more one crore eight lakh vehicles are yet to on installed.

The deadline for installing ‘HSRP’ on vehicles is November 30, and the Transport Commissionerate has taken a decision to take action on the remaining vehicles. A meeting will be held at the ministerial level in this regard, and a decision will be taken within a week.

As per the directives of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, ‘HSRP’ has been made mandatory for vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2019, in the state. There are two crore 43 lakh such vehicles in the state. The installation of ‘HSRP’ on old vehicles has started from March 31. So far, ‘HSRP’ has been installed on 47 lakh 23 thousand vehicles. Registration has been done for 87 lakh 15 thousand vehicles. However, about one crore eight lakh vehicle owners have not registered.

Initially, the deadline for installing these plates was given till April 30. Later, a two-month extension was given. Due to the smaller number of distribution centres, the deadline was extended for the third time till August 15. Following this, the Transport Department started taking action against the vehicles, but due to opposition, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered an extension till November 30. Even after that, it has been clear that these plates have not been installed on about one crore eight lakh vehicles.

Overview of major RTOs

RTOs – Total vehicles – Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – Percentage

Mumbai – 5,39,452 – 1,46,125 – 39.00%

Thane – 10,88,864 – 1,91,811 – 24.30%

Pune – 26,35,175 – 7,20,124 – 35.08%

Pimpri-Chinchwad – 11,84,284 – 3,95,717 – 44.48%

Nagpur (City) – 5,93,352 – 1,73,515 – 33.75%

Nagpur (Rural) – 4,64,916 – 2,15,142 – 55.19%

Nagpur (East) – 4,91,211 – 1,84,816 – 42.96%

Nashik – 12,62,265 – 2,77,787 – 24.85%

Kolhapur – 9,06,549 – 2,37,542 – 42.35%

Solapur – 5,42,913 – 2,04,953 – 48.52%

Satara – 4,72,612 – 1,77,282 – 48.30%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 8,03,355 – 2,79,092 - 42.21%

Total vehicles – 2 crore 43 lakh 5 thousand 832

Vehicles fitted with ‘HSRP’ – 47 lakh 23 thousand 260

Registered vehicles – 87 lakh 18 thousand 812

Remaining vehicles – 1 crore 8 lakh 66 thousand 760

Read Also Shital Tejwani Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Probe Into Pune Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar’s...

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner, IAS, Vivek Bhimanwar, said, “Following the extended deadline till November 30 as per the state government’s directives, action will be taken against the concerned vehicles. A meeting will be held at the ministerial level, and a decision will be taken in this regard.”