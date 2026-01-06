Pune: Mystery Magician Campaigns For BJP In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections | VIDEO

Pune: Mystery Magician Campaigns For BJP In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections, BJP Campaign Turns Into Street Show In Bhosari | VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the battle for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) enters its final stretch, the campaign trail has taken an unexpectedly whimsical turn. With only nine days left until the high-stakes civic body elections on 15th January, a “mystery magician” has emerged as the talk of the town. He was seen in the Bhosari area on Tuesday while using sleight-of-hand techniques to advocate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Watch Video:

The unidentified performer was spotted on Tuesday at a popular public garden in Bhosari, drawing a massive crowd of curious onlookers. Wearing a distinctive outfit and carrying a BJP party flag, the magician transformed a standard political pitch into a captivating street performance. From making coins vanish to intricate card tricks that ended with the revelation of the party’s lotus symbol, the performer kept children, women, and elders entertained.

Local residents were seen cheering as the magician balanced entertainment with political messaging. The performance did not stay confined to the garden for long. Videos of the “Mystery Man of Bhosari” performing his tricks have since gone viral across social media. Netizens have expressed fascination with this creative campaigning style, with many trying to guess the identity of the man behind the wand.

“It’s a refreshing change from the usual loud rallies and speeches,” said one local resident who witnessed the act. “He didn’t just give a lecture; he gave us a show and made his point in a way we’ll actually remember.”

While the BJP has been intensifying its traditional outreach, including door-to-door visits and large public meetings by state leaders, this grassroots, “magical” endorsement has added a unique flavour to the 2026 elections.