Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Begins Final Preparations For January 15 Civic Elections, Demonstrates Ballot Units

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has begun final preparations for the upcoming CSMC General Elections 2025–26, which are scheduled to be held on January 15. As part of these preparations, the civic administration conducted a detailed demonstration of the ballot units on Monday to ensure a smooth and confusion-free voting process for both voters and candidates.

The demonstration was conducted by CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth in the presence of the media. The primary objective was to familiarise the public with the voting mechanism, particularly in wards where multiple ballot units will be used due to a high number of candidates contesting the elections.

Sreekanth explained that in several wards, the number of candidates contesting a single seat is significantly high. As a result, ballot units have been divided into two, three, or even four units at certain polling stations. To avoid any confusion on polling day, voters were shown how these multiple units would function together as part of a single voting process.

To further simplify the process, the administration has introduced colour-coded ballot units for each ward. According to Sreekanth, white-coloured units will be used for Ward A, light pink for Ward B, light yellow for Ward C, and light blue for Ward D. The colour distinction is expected to help voters easily identify the correct unit and corresponding button while casting their votes.

During the demonstration, it was also explained that voters will need to press four buttons ward-wise. Once the voting process is completed successfully, the machine will emit a beep sound, confirming that the vote has been recorded.

Sreekanth assured that with these measures in place, the election process will remain simple, transparent, and voter-friendly, enabling citizens to exercise their franchise without difficulty.