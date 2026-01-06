Pune: Insect Found In Fruit Plate At SPPU Food Mall, Students Demand Action |

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is again in the controversy after a student allegedly found a toxic insect in a fruit plate served at Poonam Snacks Centre, a stall operating inside the university’s food mall.

The incident reportedly took place on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, when a university student visited the stall to consume a fruit plate and noticed an insect in the fruit. This is not the first time that this incident has occured but it has happened many times in past, claimed the students.

Second year B. A student on the condition of anonymity said, "It has raised concerns about the quality of food being served on campus and the risk to students’ health. Due to unhygienic food, it is leading to the spread of food poisoning, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and other illnesses."

The students have warned that in case of any health emergency arising from such negligence, the responsibility would lie with the university administration.

According to students, complaints about the substandard quality of food at the stall have been raised repeatedly in the past. However, the administration failed to take timely action. Students have stressed that the issue should not be treated as a single incident and have demanded a comprehensive inspection and quality assessment of all food items sold at the stall.

Following the incident, members of the university’s canteen committee visited the food mall and took note of the situation. Despite the inspection, no concrete action has been taken so far, leading to growing resentment among students.

"Students have warned that frequent instances of such negligence have created widespread anger on campus and have demanded immediate action against the stall. They have cautioned that failure to act promptly may lead to strong protests," said a student, Shiva Barole.