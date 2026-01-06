GMCH Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Announces Results For 357 Class IV Posts

Goverment Medical College Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (GMCH) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant move that promises to revolutionise patient care and provide a massive boost to local employment, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has officially declared the results for its historic direct recruitment drive. This recruitment marks the first time since the institution's inception in 1956 that Class IV employees are being appointed through such a comprehensive direct process, ending a nearly seven-decade-long hiatus.

A total of 357 Class IV positions are set to be filled, a development being hailed as a "New Year’s gift" for thousands of job aspirants across Maharashtra. The examination, which was a monumental logistical undertaking, was conducted on August 25, 26, and 27, 2025, spanning 12 specialised examination centres across the state. The sheer volume of applicants underscored the high demand for stable government positions and the critical need for manpower within the healthcare sector.

For years, the GMCH has grappled with a shrinking permanent workforce, often relying on temporary arrangements that strained the existing system. The long-pending demand for fresh, permanent recruitment was finally addressed in 2025. These new recruits will take on essential frontline responsibilities, including maintaining hospital hygiene, providing direct patient assistance, ensuring smooth medical transportation, and supporting various clinical services.

Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of GMCH, emphasised the impact of this move, stating that the influx of 357 new staff members will significantly alleviate the overwhelming workload currently carried by doctors and nurses. "This increase in manpower is not just about filling vacancies; it is about restoring the quality of medical services for the public. Our medical staff has faced immense pressure for several years, and this support system will allow them to focus more effectively on specialised care," Dr Sukre noted.

With the results now live on the official GMCH website, the recruitment process enters its final stages. This milestone is expected to set a precedent for other state-run medical institutions, proving that addressing grassroots staffing needs is the first step toward a more robust public health infrastructure.