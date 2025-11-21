Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University's KCIIL Organises Three-Day Startup Bootcamp |

Jalgaon: "The path to your goal is not easy, but if you overcome obstacles and maintain your stubbornness to achieve your goal, you can achieve your goal," asserted Jalgaon-based entrepreneur and Vega Chemicals Director Bhalchandra Patil at the three-day Startup Bootcamp organised by the Innovation, Innovation and Partnership Board (KCIIL) of the poet Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University today.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, Finance and Accounts Officer CA Ravindra Patil, Director of KCIIL Prof. Arun Ingle, Director of Innovation, Innovation and Partnership Board, Dr Rajesh Jabalekar were present on the stage.

Bhalchandra Patil said, "To be successful as an entrepreneur, it is necessary to invest yourself and work with determination, identify your strengths, be ready to take risks and have a complete study of the industry in which you want to work. It is necessary to know the knowledge and developments around you rather than relying only on book knowledge. He also said that you should have the skill to handle your own inspiration and motivation graph and narrated his journey as a successful entrepreneur."

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari said, "KCIIL will guide and help you at every stage to give impetus to your ideas. New entrepreneurs should have a wholehearted commitment to themselves, have complete knowledge and clarity in decisions. Take advantage of the special efforts being made by the university for new entrepreneurs."

On this occasion, the coordinator of this camp, Chief Executive Officer Dr Naveen Khandare, Yogesh Patil and 30 new entrepreneurs participating in the camp were present. The program was moderated by Roshni Jain. After the inaugural session, Supreme Industries'