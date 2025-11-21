Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 9 Highly Educated Youth Arrested For Running Digital Gambling Hub | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police arrested nine highly educated youth for running digital gambling through more than 40 online games and casinos. The youths had taken a row house on rent in the Kumbhephal area and started this gambling centre with the support of gangs from Chhattisgarh and Delhi about a month ago. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted the gambling racket and arrested nine persons, informed SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod in a press conference on Thursday.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj Kiransingh Pachlore (26, Police Colony, N-7), Pranav Pralhad Mankar (26, Avishkar Colony), Mahendra Vinayak Navgraha (26, Swami Vivekanandnagar, N-12), Pratik Nitin More (26, Pratapgadhnagar, N-9), Saurabh Rajendra Mahale (27, Bhavaninagar, Old Mondha), Rahul Shivnath Dansena (20), Surajkumar Yadav (27), Rohan Bishkumar (27), and Shadab Khan Vakil Khan (all residents of Chhattisgarh).

Rathod said the gang had rented a row house in Dream City Society in Kumbhephal and was running the digital gambling centre. On receiving the information, LCB PI Vijaysingh Rajput and his team conducted a raid on the centre on Wednesday night. The accused were found robbing money through online gambling. All the arrested were presented before the court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody for two days.

The Union government has recently banned more than 1,524 websites involved in online betting. However, this gang still operated online betting on more than 40 games, including cricket, football, tennis, baseball, and others. The police have seized five laptops, one tablet, 22 mobile phones, six SIM cards, and four QR codes for collecting money. The gang used to trace customers from the country and abroad as well. They collected around ₹2 to ₹3 lakh daily, sources said.