Pune Police Bust Inter-State Arms Racket, Detain 36 In Madhya Pradesh Raid |

Pune: Acting on the illegal trafficking of firearms from other states in the city, Pune City Police have busted a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking racket operating in Umarti village in Legha district of Madhya Pradesh.

The raid was conducted on Saturday wee hours, in a joint operation by the DCP Zone 4 team and the Crime Branch, resulting in the detention of 36 suspects and the recovery of 21 illegal firearms, along with a significant quantity of ammunition.

Following the lead from the recent case registered in various police stations in the jurisdiction of Pune police commissionerate, including Viman Nagar Police Station and Kalepadal Police Station. Multiple teams across the city made coordinated arrests and seizures over the past three weeks, leading to the recovery of 21 illegal weapons:

Vimantal Police Station- 11 firearms

Anti-Extortion Cell unit 1 – 2 firearms

Anti-Extortion Cell unit 2 – 3 firearms

Anti-Extortion Cell unit 3 – 1 firearm

Kalepadal Police Station– 4 firearms

Speaking to the media, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, “A team of 105 police men were deployed to identify and crack down on the illegal factory. Following the leads obtained from interrogation and technical analysis, in the early morning of Saturday, a raid was carried out at Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh, where the illegal manufacturing factory was set up.”

The operation, supervised by DCP Somay Munde, uncovered in 36 involved individuals who have been detained and will be brought to Pune.

A large stock of weapons and weapon parts -50 furnaces used for moulding firearms also have been seized. The goons were branding the weapons under the label of fake "Umarati Shikalgar Arms” (USA).

Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), highlighted, the racket had created a full-fledged supply chain to the customers. Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized weapons were branded and distributed under the name of USA Umarati Shikalgar Arms.

The factory was operational for the last many years, but it has not been confirmed yet. Who are the main accused? The sale of illegal pistols and the modus operandi of the crime are a part of the investigation, and soon everything will be on the table.