Pimpri Chinchwad: Former Corporator Among 1,261 Voters Missing From Draft Voter List; Tampering Alleged

Pimpri Chinchwad: There are allegations of tampering with the draft voter list of the upcoming Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The entire list of 1261 voters, including a former corporator of Ajit Pawar's NCP, has disappeared. The shocking incident has been reported in Ward No. 12, while the candidates missing in the list have been transferred to Ward No. 1.

Former corporator of Ward 12, Pankaj Bhalekar, has made many serious allegations after his name disappeared. Bhalekar has tried to expose the election department by showing the difference between the 2024 assembly list and the current list. “Since this happened when I was willing to contest from Ward 12,” said Bhalekar, alleging that the BJP is behind this and that this was done by holding the election department in hand.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the entire panel, including Bhalekar of NCP, was elected. “At that time, I was elected by 1800 votes. Is this a ploy to reduce the lead of 1200 votes?” Bhalekar has raised this doubt.

While breaking the ward-wise lists, citizens have been angered due to a large number of wrong names, missing entries and voters being put in another ward for no reason, and political leaders have also raised objections in this regard.

Bhalekar has alleged that as many as 1261 voters' names have been removed from Ward 12. BJP's Shantaram Bhalekar also complained about the omission of a large number of names in the ward. A total of 17 objections were received on November 21, the first day after the ward-wise draft voter lists were published by the PCMC. In this, 3 objections of Form A were received in the F-sector regional office and 13 in the H-sector regional office, and one objection was received in the C-sector regional office among Form B objections.

Names from Moshi, Kudalwadi in Ward 6

Residents have expressed displeasure over the inclusion of voters from Moshi and Kudalwadi areas in Ward 6, while citizens have come to the notice of some voters in Ward 16 being included in Ward 17.

Voters from Ward 1 included in Ward 11

It is alleged that the names of voters from Purnanagar, Krishnanagar, and Gharkul in Chikhli Ward No. 1 have been included in Ward 11. It is said that the number of voters in this ward has reached 74,340 as voters from other wards were included in Ward 1.

NCP's former corporator Vinayak Ransubhe expressed displeasure over the inclusion of the names of social activist Yogita Ransubhe and her family in Ward 11 instead of Ward 1 in Morevasti. "This confusion has arisen due to not going to the spot and checking," Ransubhe said.