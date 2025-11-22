 Leopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLeopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts

Leopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts

A leopard had been sighted again at the Pune international airport premises on Saturday, confirmed officials of the Pune forest department. The assistant conservator of forests, Mangesh Tate, told TOI that they had received a message from the Pune airport authorities a couple of days back on the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts | X/@Pixel_Stripes (Representative Pic)

A leopard had been sighted again at the Pune international airport premises on Saturday, confirmed officials of the Pune forest department. The assistant conservator of forests, Mangesh Tate, told TOI that they had received a message from the Pune airport authorities a couple of days back on the same. 

“The airport administration informed us that the leopard was seen; however, they have not provided us with any picture of the animal. It might have got inside the airport via some openings on the airside. An eye is being kept,” the official said.

Sources said that it is the same leopard seen in the Pune airport premises some months back, and it was sighted near the taxiway at around 1.30 am on Friday night, and this didn’t affect any air traffic. 

Explaining about the Leopard’s behaviour, Tate said, “Leopards are shy animals, and they have a marked territory in which they move. The animal has been moving in its territory, and the airport area is a part of it. As it moves around, it passes through the airport. If the airport officials and the other stakeholders take steps towards identifying and blocking its path through which it enters the airport, it won’t be able to come in.” 

FPJ Shorts
India's Merchandise Exports Fall To $34.38 Billion In October Due To 50% Tariff Imposition
India's Merchandise Exports Fall To $34.38 Billion In October Due To 50% Tariff Imposition
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Collides With Tristan Stubbs, Gets Hit On the Knee; Video
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Collides With Tristan Stubbs, Gets Hit On the Knee; Video
'Will Lay Foundation Stone Of Babri Masjid On Dec 6 In Murshidabad': TMC MLA Humayun Kabir
'Will Lay Foundation Stone Of Babri Masjid On Dec 6 In Murshidabad': TMC MLA Humayun Kabir
Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony
Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony

Moreover, officials said that cages and trap cameras had been set up at various points outside the airport area to catch the animal. A source in the airport told TOI that the message had been circulated by the AAI about the animal’s presence. 

Read Also
Pune: MP Supriya Sule Demands Action On Construction Firms After 19-Year-Old Crushed To Death By...
article-image

Leopard Sighting Since April

A fully grown male leopard was sighted first time, a few meters from the runway on April 28, 2025. Following this, there were multiple sightings and airport officials, as well as IAF authorities, said that many steps, including blocking some of the stormwater drains, had been taken. 

A leopard was last sighted in mid-August inside the Pune airport, said ResQ team officials. And even recently, some villages in Lohegaon had claimed that they had spotted a leopard around, and since then, forest department officials have been searching for it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts

Leopard Spotted Again At Pune Airport; Forest Dept Steps Up Trapping Efforts

Pune: 'He Said He Was Going To Gym,' Says Grandmother Of Youth Killed In Tamhini Ghat Accident

Pune: 'He Said He Was Going To Gym,' Says Grandmother Of Youth Killed In Tamhini Ghat Accident

Pune: MP Supriya Sule Demands Action On Construction Firms After 19-Year-Old Crushed To Death By...

Pune: MP Supriya Sule Demands Action On Construction Firms After 19-Year-Old Crushed To Death By...

Pune Collector Announces Traffic Diversions For Road Work Ahead Of Grand Tour Cycling Event 2026:...

Pune Collector Announces Traffic Diversions For Road Work Ahead Of Grand Tour Cycling Event 2026:...

NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of...

NCP Scores Big In Baramati: Eight Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rival Nominees Withdraw Ahead Of...