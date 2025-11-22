Pune: PMC Orders Survey Of Housing Societies Claiming Tax Relief Despite Defunct Waste Processing Units | File Image (Representative Pic)

Pune: ‘Around 400 to 500 small projects processing wet waste in big societies and commercial establishments in the city are likely to be closed. Societies that generate more than 100 kg of waste per day are required to dispose of their waste there. Therefore, such societies should be inspected and a detailed report should be submitted,’ ordered PMC Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Pavneet Kaur.

Kaur recently held an online meeting of officers of the solid waste department and health inspectors. In this meeting, instructions were given to focus more on wet waste management. According to the Building Regulations, 2000, it is mandatory for places where more than 100 kg of wet waste is generated per day to dispose of the wet waste.

Currently, there are around two thousand establishments in the city that are expected to dispose of more than 20 tons of waste per day. However, it has come to light that this is not happening.

Kaur further added, ‘Information has come to light that 400 to 500 small projects in the city are currently closed. The reasons for their closure should be found by surveying these closed projects of the societies. Also, the remaining projects should be surveyed, and a detailed report should be submitted within a week.

She suggested in the meeting that ‘There are 17 organisations in the city working for those implementing waste management projects in private establishments. Representatives of these organisations will provide proper guidance to private establishments regarding waste management.’

The Pune Municipal Corporation has preliminary information that there are about two thousand projects processing wet waste in the city. All these projects will be surveyed. There is information that large societies in the city are getting income tax relief for setting up waste processing projects.

“In fact, there is no information that processing is being done. The number of projects processing the wet waste of the Municipal Corporation is low. Therefore, the wet waste generated in the city is given by the Municipal Corporation for agriculture,” she explained.

However, last week, it was revealed that mixed waste was being dumped under the name of wet waste while providing waste for agriculture. The Pune municipal administration has taken note of this and has ordered an inquiry.

Kaur said that it is mandatory for large societies and commercial establishments in the city, where more than 100 kg of waste is generated daily, to dispose of their waste themselves. The exact number of projects that are closed will come to light after the report comes out.