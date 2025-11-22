'Dialogue Better Than Escalation': Pune Municipal Corporation Chief After Protestors Light Bonfire Outside His Residence - VIDEO |

Opposing the recent directions by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of banning bonfires in the city, the Patit Pavan Sanghatana protested by opening a burning bonfire outside the residence of PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, IAS, on Friday.

Taking it proactively, Ram met the protestors, saying, “It is a unique way to protest, but when a dialogue could have been an ideal channel to discuss the issue. When the civic administration makes a decision, it keeps in mind of greater public good and the banning of bonfires during rising pollution.

“Citizens have every right to dissent upon any decisions taken by the administration; however, by doing such acts, the issue is unnecessarily escalated,” Ram explained.

Requesting to withdraw the directions, the protestors said, “There are several major issues like polluted rivers, pothole-ridden roads, among others, and they must be first addressed, while taking back the orders of banning bonfires.”

Upon which Ram said, “We cannot abruptly withdraw the order, as there needs to be some discussions over the issue first, and then we can think about scrapping the decision.”

On Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a directive urging citizens, housing societies and commercial establishments to immediately stop the practice of burning wood, garbage or coal in open areas during the night. The civic body has highlighted that such fires, often lit by security guards to stay warm, are adding significantly to the city’s air pollution levels.

The reasoning given then was that air pollution caused by nighttime bonfires (shekotis) releases harmful pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5 and carbon monoxide, increases the risk of asthma and poses serious health risks to vulnerable groups.