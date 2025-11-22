Raigad Crime: Man Absconding For 24 Years Arrested For 2001 Murder Of 9-Month Pregnant Woman; Neral Police Track Accused To Pune

Neral Police arrest accused who evaded capture for 24 years in 2001 murder case | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: The Raigad district police achieved a major breakthrough after Neral Police on Friday arrested a man who had been absconding for 24 years in connection with the murder of his nine-month pregnant sister-in-law.

Accused Wanted in 2001 Murder Case from Neral

Police said the accused, Santosh Ganpat Rane (49), originally from Pohi village in Karjat taluka, was wanted in a 2001 murder case registered at Neral police station under Sections 302 and 504 of the IPC.

Pregnant Sister-In-Law Killed with Axe After Dispute

According to the complaint filed in 2001, Santosh had frequent disputes with his brother Anil and Anil’s wife Gulab. On February 2, 2001, around 3 pm, following a domestic argument, Santosh allegedly fetched an axe from the house and attacked Gulab, inflicting blows on her neck, hands and arms, killing her on the spot.

Gulab was nine months pregnant at the time. Following the murder, her husband Anil fled from the spot fearing his own life. While the accused Santosh fled the village and remained untraceable for more than two decades.

SP Dalal Orders Fresh Hunt; Police Track Accused to Pune

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal had recently instructed Neral Police to intensify efforts to track down the long-absconding accused.

Acting on her directions, the police team relaunched the search, gathered intelligence and conducted a technical probe. They traced the suspect to Sangvi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, where he had changed his identity to Santosh Ganpat Patil and was working with a caterer.

Neral Police Trace Him After Two-Month Search

It took close to two months for the officials to get the first clue and finally arrest the accused on Friday. "I received an information that the accused had recently visited a relative in Neral and we started teg investigations," API Shivaji Dhavale from Neral police station said.

Relatives Withheld Information; Police Recovered Old Photograph

The relatives of the accused did not co-operate with the police investigations and revealed no information. "We did not have a photo of the accused from 2001 as well. During the investigation we procured the picture from one of the relatives though no one revealed any information about him," API Dhavale said. The police then started scrutinising the call records of the relatives and zeroed in on a contact in Pune.

Accused Arrested in Sangvi; Confesses Real Identity

A police team from Neral conducted a targeted operation at Famous Chowk, Sangvi in Pune, and apprehended him. During questioning, Santosh who had been living under the name Santosh Patil after the murder, confessed to his real identity and admitted to the 2001 murder.

Accused Lived in Goa, Pune and Even Married While on the Run

“This arrest shows that no matter how long someone tries to evade the law, the police will pursue them relentlessly,” SP Dalal said. “

Investigations also revealed that after the murder, the accused had stayed in Goa as well briefly and then shifted to Pune and cmgot married as well. He was currently working as a caterer.

