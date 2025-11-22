“Pet Fed Is Showing People What A Truly Pet-Friendly World Can Look Like,” Says Akshay Gupta, Founder Of Pet Fed

Pet owners always look out for ways for their pets to have fun. Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival, gives pets a place to meet, join in fun activities and workshops, and explore different stalls. The festival returns for its 11th edition in Pune on November 22 and 23, 2025. Founder Akshay Gupta shares more with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts from the Interview:

Please tell us a brief about yourself for the readers.

Professionally, I’ve always been driven by the idea of creating large-scale, memorable experiences. But on a personal level, Pet Fed is the perfect culmination of my passion for organising large events and my deep-rooted love for pets. My goal is to elevate the status of pet ownership in India and provide a dedicated, joyful space where pets and their human companions can bond and celebrate.

What made you start something like Pet Fed?

The thought process was simple yet powerful: the lack of a dedicated space for pets and their owners in India. I realised we had massive, successful festivals for music, food, and art, but nothing to celebrate the incredibly strong, unconditional bond between a pet and its human. Pet Fed was born from the vision to create a space where pet parents could socialise, learn, shop, and, most importantly, where their dogs, cats, and even rare pets could run free, socialise, and be the absolute stars. It’s about building a movement that formally recognises the pet as a true, cherished family member.

What were the initial planning processes to host such a unique festival? And why Pune?

The initial planning was, in fact, a lot of trial, error, and learning. Since nothing like this existed in India, we had to build everything from scratch, from safety protocols and trained supervision to designing pet-friendly layouts, emergency setups, and activities that pets would genuinely enjoy. It took a lot of research, testing, and understanding how different pets behave in large social spaces.

As for Pune, our journey with the city actually began with the Pet Fed Express Edition in 2024. The response was so warm and overwhelming that we returned with our first full-scale main event last year. The energy, the community, and the sheer love for pets here made it very clear that Pune wasn’t just curious, it was celebrating! So, coming back this year for our second main edition feels natural. Pune has embraced Pet Fed beautifully, and that’s exactly why it’s become an important city in our calendar.

How has the response been so far for the festival?

The response has been incredibly heartwarming. What stays with me the most are the small, emotional moments, like watching a nervous dog slowly open up in the play area, or seeing a pet parent’s face light up when their dog confidently runs through an agility ring for the first time. Those moments of pure joy are unforgettable.

What really touches me is how Pet Fed makes people feel. Pet parents often tell me it’s the one place where they feel completely understood, where their pets are safe, celebrated, and surrounded by positive energy. Watching thousands of pets simply be happy: running, playing, making friends, that’s the kind of response that stays with me every single year.

What is special about the 11th edition? Anything pet owners and lovers can look forward to?

The 11th edition is all about more space, more fun, and more ways for our ‘Pet Fed’ family to bond! We’re shifting to Deccan College Grounds, giving pet parents a much bigger, safer area to run, and play, and hang out. Our main stage is getting a fresh upgrade with new games like Walks & Wags and Fetch & Fumble, designed to make participation easier and way more fun for Punekars. We’re also introducing a Masterclass series on nutrition, health, grooming, and DIY crafts to level up pet learning. And to keep things inclusive, we’ve added free Desi tickets for Indian breed pets and free entry for kids under 12. Pet Fed is for the whole family!

In a country where owning a pet is still not considered amazing, and at times people are not caring, and animal rights are chaotic, what are your opinions on that?

I think we’re at an interesting turning point as a country. On one hand, you still see cases where animals aren’t treated with the kindness they deserve, and there’s definitely a gap in awareness around responsible pet parenting. But on the other hand, you also see a shift happening, more people opening their homes to indie pets, more conversations around adoption, and a growing community that genuinely wants to do better.

For me, the way to bridge this gap is through exposure and empathy. When people come to Pet Fed and see pets being celebrated, cared for, and treated as family, it naturally changes something in them. It makes compassion feel normal. We also work closely with NGOs and rescue groups because their stories need to be seen and heard. India may still be evolving in terms of animal rights, but I’m hopeful, and I believe festivals like ours play a small role in nudging that change forward.

I’ve seen Pet Fed evolve alongside the community. In the early years, it was mainly about creating a fun day out for pets and their parents. But over time, it has grown into something deeper, a space that reflects how India’s relationship with animals is changing. Today, we design the festival from the pet’s perspective. From behaviour-tag systems to calmer zones for shy pets, larger off-leash spaces, and now Catapalooza for feline families, everything is becoming more thoughtful, inclusive, and emotionally aware.

I think the biggest change is that the Pet Fed is becoming a cultural touchpoint. It’s showing people what a pet-friendly world can look like. And if we can help push that shift from simply ‘owning’ pets to truly respecting and celebrating them, then the festival is evolving in the right direction.

Lastly, why should people come to the 11th edition of Pet Fed – India’s biggest pet festival in Pune?

I always say Pet Fed is the happiest place to be if you love animals, and this year will be no different. It’s one of those rare spaces where you can actually feel the joy of pets running freely, families laughing, strangers bonding simply because they share the same love for animals. Whether you want to explore new products, try the agility rings, enjoy our stage activities, or experience Catapalooza with your feline friend, the festival is designed to give every pet and parent their own special moment. More than anything, I think people should come because Pet Fed makes you feel part of a community. It reminds you how pure and uplifting the bond with animals can be. And that feeling is something you carry long after the festival is over.

Where does India lack when it comes to pet care?

India is growing rapidly as a pet-loving nation, but our infrastructure hasn’t kept up with that growth. We lack accessible, standardised veterinary care, especially outside metros. There’s also a gap in awareness as many first-time pet parents don’t have access to reliable information on nutrition, behaviour, and preventive healthcare.

Another major area is regulation: breeders, boarding facilities, and pet services need stricter quality control and welfare guidelines. When the ecosystem becomes more transparent and education-driven, pets across the country will automatically receive better care.

Is there an adoption corner at Pet Fed?

Yes, absolutely. Pet Fed has always championed adoption, and each edition features a dedicated Adoption Zone in collaboration with trusted NGOs. The idea is to give Indie dogs and rescued animals a chance to find responsible, loving homes.

We ensure the process is ethical, transparent, and supportive — our team and partner NGOs guide visitors through the screening, counselling, and post-adoption steps. It’s one of the most meaningful parts of our festival, and we’re proud to see so many animals find families here.

