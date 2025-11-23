Nandur Madhmeshwar: Maharashtra's First Ramsar Site Struggles With Pollution, Development Delays | Incredible India

Nashik: Nandur Madhmeshwar Sanctuary, which was declared as the state's first 'Ramsar' site in 2020, is still awaiting comprehensive development. This biodiversity-rich sanctuary, which has more than 188 migratory bird species (88 of which are related to Ramsar), more than 300 local migratory birds, 148 exotic migratory birds, 41 butterflies and 8-10 wildlife species, is at great risk of water pollution.

The Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam, built in 1913 at the confluence of the Godavari-Kadwa rivers in Niphad taluka, created a large reservoir of shallow water. This reservoir, which stretches from Khangao Thadi to Manjargaon-Chapadgaon, has abundant water, aquatic plants, insects, mussels and fish. This gives rise to more than 536 species of plants and aquatic plants, more than 40 species of freshwater fish. It has become an ideal wetland for all birds.

Migratory visitors:

- Spoonbill, Greater Rohit, Lesser Rohit (Flamingo)

- Mallard, Red-headed Duck, Shandi Duck, Brow Duck, Turdi-Kunku Duck, Chaturanga Duck, Sword Duck, One-eyed Duck

- Stork, Painted Stork, Open-billed Stork

Hunting Bird Species:

Birds of prey such as sea eagle, falcon, hawk, imperial eagle, lesser spotted eagle, black-tailed eagle, marsh falcon, spotted falcon, wild falcon and others are hunter bird species which visit Nandur Madhmeshwar keep a 'watch' in the sky here.

Need for development and conservation:

The conservation of the sanctuary requires the joint efforts of not only the Forest and Wildlife Department, but also the Municipal Corporation, District Administration and Water Resources Department. Due to the efforts of the Nashik Wildlife Department, Ramsar status was granted in 2020, but water pollution, encroachment and lack of basic facilities continue.

Renowned ornithologists and environmentalists have consistently demanded that

- Stop water pollution

- Bird observation tower, watching gallery, information center

- Biodiversity research center

- Eco-friendly facilities for tourism

A Comprehensive Development Plan should be prepared immediately, including all these aspects.