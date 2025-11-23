Jalgaon: 'Zilla Parishad Is Fortress Of People's Hopes', Says Minister Gulabrao Patil |

Jalgaon: "Zilla Parishad is not just a pile of documents but a 'mini ministry'. It is a strong fortress of people's hopes and aspirations, and this fortress is becoming more powerful today," asserted Gulabrao Patil, the state's Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of the district. He was speaking from the chair at the Innovative Initiatives Prize Distribution Ceremony on Saturday organised at the Shahu Maharaj Hall of the Zilla Parishad.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said, “The District Council is not just a scheme implementing mechanism but a link of trust between the government and the common people. The dream of many families to have a house has been fulfilled through the ‘This Diwali New Home’ initiative. Providing a roof over the heads of the homeless is not just a government responsibility; it is a social responsibility. The goal is not just to get ISO, but a transparent, disciplined and people-oriented administration should be the true identity of the Gram Panchayats. He explained that if there is a humane administration, development automatically accelerates."

The program felicitated 35 Gram Panchayats that fulfilled 100 percent of the target, as well as the Gram Panchayats that received ISO ratings. Teachers and officers who performed excellently under the ‘Nipun Jalgaon’ initiative were felicitated.

Under ‘Mission Drishti’, spectacles were distributed to students and gave them a new vision in their lives. The work of Anganwadi workers and helpers under the National Nutrition Month Campaign was specially felicitated. On this occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil presented the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Minal Karanwal and Principal of District Education and Training Institute, Dr. Anil Zope were specially felicitated.

On this occasion, a documentary of the Nipun Bharat initiative was screened, and a grand exhibition of cooking was organized under the National Nutrition Month. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, IAS, and dignitaries visited as many as 19 stalls and got information. Various attractive rangolis attracted the attention of the attendees. A booklet titled ‘Khandesh Ka Meva’ was also released by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

In her introduction, Karanwal said that the glorious success at the state level has been achieved only because of the excellent performance of various departments in the Zilla Parishad in coordination. She expressed his belief that the pace of development will be maintained through innovative initiatives in the future as well.

On this occasion, Principal of Diet Dr Anil Zope, Project Director Raju Lokhande, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer B. S. Aklade, M.B.A. K. Hemantrao Bhadane, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Rahul Jadhav, Sunil Patil, CAFO Vinod Chawaria, District Health Officer Sachin Bhayekar, Pachora Group Development Officer Sudhakar Mundhe, D. G. Jadhav, K. P. Wankhede along with Sarpanch, Gram Sevak, Anganwadi Sevika, helpers and farmers of the district were present in large numbers. Vote of thanks was given by Project Director Raju Lokhande.