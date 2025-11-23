Jalgaon: MSEDCL Launches Drive To Recover ₹537 Crore Electricity Bill Arrears | representative pic

Jalgaon: MSEDCL has started a massive campaign to cut off the supply of defaulters to recover electricity bills. More than three lakh customers in the district have electricity bills of Rs 537 crore outstanding, so officials have appealed to the customers to cooperate by paying the arrears along with the current bill and avoid action to cut off power supply.

A total of 3 lakh 16 thousand 681 customers in the district under domestic, commercial, industrial, street lighting, public water supply, public services and other categories have arrears of Rs 537 crore 41 lakh. Of this, 2 lakh 85 thousand 607 customers in the household category have an arrears of Rs 69 crore 55 lakh, 19 thousand 324 customers in the commercial category have an arrears of Rs 11 crore 41 lakh, 2 thousand 842 customers in the industrial category have an arrears of Rs 7 crore 40 lakh, 2823 customers in the street lighting category have an arrears of Rs 174 crore 83 lakh, 2379 customers in the public water supply category have an arrears of Rs 268 crore 84 lakh, and 3706 customers in the public services and other categories have an arrears of Rs 5 crore 39 lakh.

Considering the department-wise, there is an arrears of Rs 71 crore 37 lakh in Bhusawal division, Rs 38 crore 48 lakh in Chalisgaon division, Rs 123 crore 68 lakh in Dharangaon division, Rs 47 crore 10 lakh in Jalgaon division, Rs 42 crore 37 lakh in Muktainagar division, Rs 58 crore 62 lakh in Pachora division and Rs 155 crore 78 lakh in Savda division. Therefore, a massive electricity bill recovery campaign has been launched by MSEDCL all over the district.

Under the guidance of Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Engineers, Branch Engineers, and Technical Staff have visited the customers in person and have rushed to collect the arrears.

Many customers are cooperating by paying the bills immediately. Meanwhile, action is being taken to cut off the electricity supply of those customers who do not respond to paying the bills. Also, if any consumer continues to use electricity illegally even after the power supply has been disconnected due to arrears, legal action is being taken against them.

This campaign is also going on during the holidays. Meanwhile, from April 1 till date, the power supply of a total of 11 thousand 931 consumers in Jalgaon district, including 2616 in Bhusawal division, 1107 in Chalisgaon division, 2601 in Dharangaon division, 1323 in Jalgaon division, 924 in Muktainagar division, 2405 in Pachora division and 955 in Savda division, has been temporarily disconnected due to arrears.

However, all consumers in the district should cooperate by paying their arrears and current electricity bills and avoid possible inconvenience, has appealed to I.A. Mulani, Chief Engineer of Jalgaon Circle of MSEDCL.

Avoid the pain of disconnection and the hassle of reconnection...

MSEDCL Chief Engineer, I.A. Mulani, has appealed to consumers to cooperate by paying the current month's electricity bill and the outstanding amount without delay, rather than waiting for MSEDCL to disconnect their electricity connections.