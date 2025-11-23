 55 Women Rescued, 42 Held: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Illegal Sex Rackets Across 22 Police Station Limits
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate conducted raids at 26 locations where prostitution was being run illegally this year, officials announced on Saturday. In these actions, 42 accused persons have been arrested, 55 victim women have been rescued, and four locations have been sealed.

Senior police officers said that AHTU is taking action against illegal sex work businesses operating in residential hotels, massage parlours, and spas within the jurisdiction of the PCPC. Since the beginning of the year 2025, cases have been filed under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) after 26 raids.

Action was taken against six massage parlours and spas, seven hotels, three residential flats, and prostitution being conducted through online methods. In the 26 cases, 42 accused have been arrested, and 55 victim women have been rescued. Similarly, 65 cases have been registered against 97 women found making obscene gestures while standing on public roads.

Four Locations Shut Down for One Year

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has issued an order to shut down four locations that were running sex work businesses under the guise of massage parlours, spas, and residential places near public areas for a period of one year. This includes one spa centre and one residential flat in the Wakad area and two spa centres in the Hinjawadi and Sangvi areas. Police also said that in the future, the intensity of action will increase.

These actions were taken under the guidance of CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The AHTU team was led by Sr PI Nitin Gite, which included API Bhaskar Pulli, ASI Sunil Shirsath, and Police Constables Bhagwanta Muthe, Maruti Karchunde, Ganesh Karote, Shraddha Bhargude, Vaishnavi Gawade, Nilam Buchade, Sangita Jadhav, and Uday Kumar Bhosale.

