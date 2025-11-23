 Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor

Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has announced the commencement of bus services on the newly constructed BRT corridor between Nigdi (Transport Nagar) and Mukai Chowk from November 22.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor | Sourced

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has announced the commencement of bus services on the newly constructed BRT corridor between Nigdi (Transport Nagar) and Mukai Chowk from November 22. 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has recently completed the development of this dedicated BRT stretch and formally informed PMPML to begin operations.

Following the directives of the PMPML Chairman and Managing Director, Pankaj Deore, several bus routes have now been activated on this corridor. These include routes connecting Nigdi, Akurdi Railway Station, Gahunje, Pimple Gurav, Eternity Company Hinjewadi Phase 3, and Bhosari to Mukai Chowk. 

A total of 16 buses will operate on this stretch. The BRT lanes are built by both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. Officials said the corridor will help reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and minimise accidents.

FPJ Shorts
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series
AdaniConneX Acquires Trade Castle Tech Park For ₹231 Crore To Boost Infrastructure Plans
AdaniConneX Acquires Trade Castle Tech Park For ₹231 Crore To Boost Infrastructure Plans
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar
Read Also
Pune: Compensation Payout For Purandar Airport Landowners Likely From December
article-image

PMPML has appealed to passengers, including students, women, and office-goers, to make full use of the improved service. The transport body has also urged private vehicle owners not to use the BRT lane, ensuring uninterrupted movement of buses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor

Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor

55 Women Rescued, 42 Held: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Illegal Sex Rackets Across 22 Police Station...

55 Women Rescued, 42 Held: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Illegal Sex Rackets Across 22 Police Station...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Sparks Row, Tells Voters ‘You Vote, I Decide Funds’ During Campaign For...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Sparks Row, Tells Voters ‘You Vote, I Decide Funds’ During Campaign For...

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: 1,555 In Fray For Corporator, 77 For Chairman

Jalgaon Municipal Polls: 1,555 In Fray For Corporator, 77 For Chairman

Ex-Nashik Co-op Bank Chairman Booked For ₹15 Lakh Job Scam

Ex-Nashik Co-op Bank Chairman Booked For ₹15 Lakh Job Scam