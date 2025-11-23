Pune: PMPML Launches Bus Services On Nigdi-Mukai Chowk BRT Corridor | Sourced

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has announced the commencement of bus services on the newly constructed BRT corridor between Nigdi (Transport Nagar) and Mukai Chowk from November 22.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has recently completed the development of this dedicated BRT stretch and formally informed PMPML to begin operations.

Following the directives of the PMPML Chairman and Managing Director, Pankaj Deore, several bus routes have now been activated on this corridor. These include routes connecting Nigdi, Akurdi Railway Station, Gahunje, Pimple Gurav, Eternity Company Hinjewadi Phase 3, and Bhosari to Mukai Chowk.

A total of 16 buses will operate on this stretch. The BRT lanes are built by both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. Officials said the corridor will help reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and minimise accidents.

PMPML has appealed to passengers, including students, women, and office-goers, to make full use of the improved service. The transport body has also urged private vehicle owners not to use the BRT lane, ensuring uninterrupted movement of buses.