Pune: Ajit Pawar Sparks Row, Tells Voters ‘You Vote, I Decide Funds’ During Campaign For Upcoming Municipal Council Elections

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Pune: As India is the world's largest democracy, voters are considered extremely important in our country. However, in a shocking yet expected moment, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has threatened voters, saying, 'You might give votes, but I decide the fund disbursement.' Ajit Pawar said this while campaigning for his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Malegaon near Baramati -- Pawar's home turf.

Ajit Pawar, the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is known for his sarcastic, intimidating, and sometimes insensitive remarks. As the first phase of the Maharashtra Local Body Elections is taking place now, with voters going to polling on 2nd December and counting on 3rd December, political movements have gained pace. In such campaigning, Ajit Pawar was speaking to residents of Malegaon Village, where elections for Malegaon Nagar Panchayat will happen.

Speaking to Malegaon's people, Ajit Pawar said, “Giving a vote is in your hands. But distributing funds is in my hands. So all 18 candidates belonging to NCP should win in Malegaon, and I am ready to give everything you have asked for.”

‘If Malegaon Has My People...’

Ajit Pawar further said, “If Malegaon doesn't have my people, there won't be much problem for me. But if there are my people, I can tell them how to use the funds. That's why we elected the 18 people from our party who are contesting. Vote for me, and I will do the developmental work for you. Being a guardian minister of the district, I have Rs 1,400 Crore to allocate.”

“That's why don't be narrow-minded. Be big-hearted. Elect all 18 candidates. If you act petty, I will act petty as well. I also lead the finance ministry of the state. Imagine sitting at a feast, and if the server is of your acquaintance, you feel better. That's the exact way I'm standing in front of you. Only I'm capable of bringing developmental funds for Malegaon.”

‘Look At Baramati'

Ajit Pawar is consistently praised for transforming Baramati through extensive infrastructure development, modernising public facilities, and providing efficient civic amenities. His tenure has seen Baramati become a model constituency in Maharashtra, with projects such as a state-of-the-art administrative complex and improved roads. Pawar’s robust ground network and dedicated efforts have earned him eight consecutive assembly wins, with citizens applauding his leadership and steadfast focus on growth. Local leaders and residents credit him with making Baramati synonymous with progress and development.

Referencing that, Ajit Pawar said in Malegaon on Saturday, “People of Malegaon, your budget is only five to six crore rupees. No matter how hard you try, development is not possible with these funds. The way I transformed Baramati by bringing additional funds, the same thing is to be done for Malegaon. Now you decide what to do.”