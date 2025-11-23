Ex-Nashik Co-op Bank Chairman Booked For ₹15 Lakh Job Scam |

Nashik: A case has been registered against Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank’s former chairman, Parvez Kokani, for allegedly cheating a youth of ₹15 lakh by promising him a job. In this fake recruitment scam, it is suspected that more former chairmen and directors may also be involved.



Although the bank is currently under administrative rule, there had been discussions that many people were cheated with false job promises during the tenure of the former board of directors. Now, a complaint has been officially lodged by Ashish Keshav Bankar (resident of Kathe Galli, Nashik) against Kokani.



In exchange for a job, Kokani, bank officer Bhaskar Borade, and personal assistant Mobeen Mirza allegedly collected ₹15 lakh from the complainant. Based on the fake appointment letter given by Kokani, the bank initially allowed the youth to join service, but he never received any salary. Finally, a case has been filed against all three at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.



Meanwhile, after the case was registered against Kokani, the police believe that more people may have been cheated with fake appointment letters issued by former chairmen and directors. The investigation is underway in this direction.