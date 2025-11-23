Jalgaon Municipal Polls: 1,555 In Fray For Corporator, 77 For Chairman | ANI (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: The picture of the 18 municipal elections in Jalgaon district has become clear after the withdrawal of applications. 1555 candidates are in the fray for the post of corporator for 464 posts, and 77 candidates are trying their luck for the posts of 18 chairmen. In many places in the district, the Mahayuti and Aghadi elements are face-to-face.

In the district, the maximum of 247 candidates are contesting for the post of corporator in Bhusawal and a maximum of eight candidates are in the fray for the post of chairman.

Three corporators have come unopposed in this. Following this, 129 candidates are contesting for the post of corporator in Amalner and six people are contesting for the post of chairman there.

Apart from this, 118 candidates are contesting for the post of corporator in Chalisgaon, 97 in Raver, 97 in Shendurni, 95 in Chopda, 90 in Varangaon, 84 in Nashirabad, 80 in Pachora, 76 in Yaval, 58 in Jamner, 56 in Parola, 67 in Bhadgaon, 60 in Dharangaon, 61 in Savda, 64 in Erandol, 67 in Faizpur, and 57 in Muktai Nagar.

The only candidate for the post of chairman in Jamner is Sadhana Mahajanan, who came unopposed after withdrawing. The nine corporators are also unopposed. In addition, five corporators have been elected to Faizpur, three each to Bhusawal, and one each to Raver, Erandol, Amalner, and Shendurni, making a total of 24 corporators unopposed.

The entire district is focused on the contest for the post of chairman in Pachora, where MLA Kishor Patil of Shiv Sena and Sucheta Dilip Wagh of BJP are in a direct contest. In Chalisgaon, BJP MLA Mangesh Chavan's wife Pratibha Chavan, is contesting, and Padmaja Deshmukh of the City Development Alliance is opposing her.

Chopda has an alliance with the BJP and Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing the Shinde faction and the Ajit Pawar faction. While Muktai Nagar is dominated by Eknath Khadse, the NCP and Sharad Pawar faction has not fielded a candidate there. Bhadgaon has a contest between the Ajit Pawar faction, the BJP, and the Shinde Sena. The Congress, which does not have a presence in the district, has not fielded its candidate for the post of chairman anywhere.