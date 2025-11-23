Maharashtra's Wine Industry Set To Touch ₹5,000 Crore By 2026, Nashik Leads With 80% Share | File Photo

Nashik: Over the past few years, the wine industry, adding a new dimension to the economy, has been expanding rapidly, and Nashik has successfully retained its title as the “Wine Capital of India.” Currently, India produces around 3.5 crore litres of wine annually, of which Maharashtra accounts for nearly 90%, and Nashik alone contributes 80% of that production. Experts conclude that by 2026, the wine industry in Maharashtra is expected to reach a ₹5,000-crore turnover.



This information has been published in a recent report by the International Spirits and Wine Association of India (ISWAI). India has a total of 95 wineries, out of which 45 are located in Nashik. Pune, Sangli, and Baramati are also major wine-producing regions in Maharashtra. However, apart from Nashik, these three regions together contribute only about 10% of the state’s total wine output. This underlines Nashik’s dominance and importance in the wine sector. Significantly, wine produced in Nashik is considered superior in quality.



Nashik’s religious and agricultural tourism is now complemented by a booming wine tourism sector. Both domestic and international tourists show keen interest in Nashik wines. Consistency in quality, strong marketing strategies, brand development, and premium guest experiences are key factors in the growth of this sector.

The real expansion of the wine industry began after the 2009 Wine Industry Promotion Scheme. Today, Maharashtra produces wine not only from grapes but also from jamun and other fruits. Regions such as Gangapur, Gangavane, Girnare, and Savargaon near Nashik have a high concentration of wineries.



Nashik- The “Wine Capital of India” is because of -



Climate ideal for grape cultivation



Cool and dry winters; hot and dry summers



Well-draining, grape-friendly soil



Adequate water availability for vineyard irrigation



Balanced rainfall reduces fruit rot



High-quality grapes meeting international standards



Sufficient wineries for grape processing



Stable and expanding market



Government incentives supporting industry growth



"Wine manufactured in Nashik is known for high quality at affordable prices. Nearly three lakh tourists visit Nashik every year to experience its wines—5% of them from abroad. Sula Wines organises an annual Wine Festival, which draws large crowds. Over the years, 14 editions of this festival have helped build Nashik’s global identity. Sula currently exports to around 25 countries. Their premium wine range starts at around ₹700, while the elite range begins at around ₹1,100. The wine industry has earned Nashik a prestigious place on the world map," said Monit Dhawale, Senior Vice President, Sula Wines, Nashik.