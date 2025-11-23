Nashik: Onion Glut And Export Ban Push Maharashtra Farmers Into Crisis |

Nashik: A drastic fall in onion prices in major agricultural markets across the state has pushed onion-growing farmers into a serious financial crisis. At present, in the Lasalgaon APMC, the average price for summer onions is around ₹1,150 per quintal, while red onions are fetching an average of ₹1,350 per quintal.



Farmers had stored large quantities of summer onions since April, hoping to get better prices later. However, their hopes have been shattered due to a triple blow—excessive rains, unseasonal showers, and low market prices. Farmers say that due to heavy rainfall, nearly 30–40% of stored onions have rotted, and there has also been a significant weight loss. After deducting storage expenses and losses, the current selling price does not even cover the cost of production, leaving them helpless.



In Bangladesh’s wholesale markets, onion prices have skyrocketed to nearly ₹100 per kg, causing consumers to pay heavily. Yet, there has been no positive move so far to lift India’s export ban to Bangladesh.



Farmers and traders are demanding that the Central Government hold urgent talks with Bangladesh and lift the export restrictions, so that exports can resume. If exports restart, Indian onions could get an increase of at least ₹2–₹5 per kg—offering some relief to farmers.





Key Reasons Behind the Price Crash

Massive buffer stock of onions held by NAFED and NCCF, being sold in metro cities at ₹10–₹12 per kg



Increased supply from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh



Continued export ban to Bangladesh



Large-scale cultivation of summer onions and lower demand