 Pune Cops Bust Major Inter-State Illegal Arms Racket; 36 Held, 50 Weapon Furnaces Destroyed In Joint Operation With MP Police | VIDEO
The Pune police on Saturday busted a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking racket being operated from Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 36 persons and seizure of a huge cache of illegal weapons, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Pune and MP Police dismantle large illegal arms manufacturing network; 36 detained | X - @PuneCityPolice

Racket Linked to Pistols Seized in Pune Over Last Three Weeks

The operation was conducted after several pistols were seized in Pune city over the last three weeks with the supply links found in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

50 Illegal Weapons Furnaces Destroyed in Joint Police Operation

During the operation, carried out jointly with the MP police, 50 furnaces, where weapons were being manufactured illegally, were destroyed, they said.

Joint Commissioner Details Crackdown Across Multiple Locations

Addressing a press conference, Pune's Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, "The Pune police conducted a combing operation in Madhya Pradesh. During the investigation of cases registered at the city's Vimantal and Kalepadal police stations, we received multiple inputs about the pistol making units located in MP. Police from Pune and Madhya Pradesh jointly carried out this action."

36 Detained After Raids on Arms-Making Units

"Raids were conducted at several locations and arms-making units were demolished. A total of 36 people were taken into custody," he said.

21 Pistols Seized Earlier in Pune Traced Back to MP Supply Chain

Over the past three weeks, a total of 21 pistols had been seized in Pune. During the interrogation of the accused held in the city, it came to light that the weapons brought to Pune were sourced from Madhya Pradesh. After that this operation was planned and carried out, the official added.

Police Searching for Key Suppliers Behind Racket

"This is a supply chain of weapons. Search is on for those who sent these weapons to Pune. Many more individuals are involved in this racket, and inquiry is still underway," the Joint CP said.

Also Watch:

Raigad Crime: Man Absconding For 24 Years Arrested For 2001 Murder Of 9-Month Pregnant Woman; Neral...
article-image

105 Pune Police Personnel Involved in Massive Crackdown

A team of 105 police personnel from Pune, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somay Munde, took part in the operation.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

