Vape Popularity Rises In Pune; Gen Z Prefers E-Cigarettes Over Traditional Smoking Despite Ban

Pune: Over a couple of decades ago, e-cigarettes came into existence in China, primarily to help people get rid of cigarette addiction. Initially, the product got popular among all age groups of Europeans, but then the harmful effects of the e-cigarette, popularly known as a vape, were discovered. Seeing these potential harms to humans, the Indian government decided to ban e-cigarettes in the country. But despite the ban, Indians, particularly young adults, continue to use them in large quantities. Gen Zs in Pune especially are fond of this banned alternative to cigarettes.

Vape: Meaning & Origins

A vape, or e-cigarette, is an electronic smoking device. It heats a liquid, commonly called e-liquid or vape juice, which turns into an aerosol that users inhale. The liquid usually contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals. Unlike traditional cigarettes, vapes do not burn tobacco but simulate the act of smoking by delivering nicotine in vapour form.

The modern e-cigarette was invented in 2003 by Hon Lik, a Chinese pharmacist. He invented it as an alternative to conventional smoking after his father, who was a heavy smoker, died due to lung cancer. The first commercial e-cigarette entered the Chinese market in 2004 and later spread globally. Today, vapes are widely used among both smokers and non-smokers. It has since then sparked debates over their safety, health risks, and role in smoking cessation.

India’s Ban Of E-Cigarettes

India banned vapes (e-cigarettes) in 2019 through the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act. The government gave several reasons for this. Officials within the central government raised concerns over public health and nicotine addiction among people. They expressed fear that vape usage among youth might become an “epidemic”. They also opined that e-cigarettes could undermine tobacco-control efforts.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, “The ban was introduced keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes have on the youth of today.” Furthermore, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) white paper flagged several risks of vapes. They said it exposes human bodies to toxic chemicals, nicotine addiction, possible lung, cardiovascular, and neurological harms, and dangers of passive exposure.

The Double-Edged Impact of Vaping

Vaping offers both potential benefits and serious health risks. Studies published in The Cochrane Database (2024) suggest that nicotine e-cigarettes can help some smokers quit or reduce tobacco use. In the study, it was claimed that vapes cause fewer harmful combustion chemicals compared to traditional cigarettes.

However, it has also been determined that vaping is far from risk-free. Research indicates that e-cigarette aerosols contain toxic substances like formaldehyde and heavy metals. These can cause respiratory irritation and cardiovascular stress. A meta-analysis in JAMA Paediatrics found youth who vape are three times more likely to start smoking later. Health experts warn of addiction and long-term effects still unknown. Thus, while vaping may aid adult smokers, its rising popularity among youth poses a serious public health concern.

Popularity Endures Despite Ban in Pune

Despite the country banning these e-cigarettes, their popularity has never wavered in the country. The same situation can be seen in Pune. Pune youth, particularly young adults, are heavy users of this banned product. They cite reasons such as vapes being better than traditional cigarettes due to their better taste, emitting vapour that dissolves instantly compared to smoke, and other leisure reasons.

Nitin, a resident of Karve Nagar, said, “My family doesn’t know about my smoking habits. I work at a Hinjawadi-based company. I earn for myself. But cigarettes leave a smell behind when they’re smoked. I prefer vapes because of this. They don’t leave any lasting smell. And also, we can smoke them behind closed doors. I feel nauseous when I smoke cigarettes; that’s why I like vaping more.”

Ashish, a resident of Wanowrie, said, “I used vapes to get de-addicted from cigarettes. I got addicted to vaping too, but I managed to stop. It’s easier, in my opinion, to get de-addicted from cigarettes using an e-cigarette because no withdrawal symptoms happen with this. However, I advise young people not to smoke any of these, as it can be harmful. Get healthy habits in your lifestyle.”

Vapes in Pune: A Problem Unknown to Police?

Despite the ban, vapes are sold on a large scale in both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates. A source in Pune told The Free Press Journal that vapes can be easily found in the Baner, Balewadi, Bund Garden, Camp, Koregaon Park, Ravet, Aundh, and Wakad areas of Pune District if you know where to go.

A paan stall owner who deals in vapes said on the condition of anonymity, “We get vapes from Goa and Mumbai. I think they are transported here from Arab countries, as the packaging always has Urdu script written on it. The margins are higher in this compared to cigarettes.”

From them, it was known that currently, vapes are available in a variety of flavours and types. Vapes are mainly of two types: disposable vapes (single-use devices prefilled with e-liquid, discarded after use) and rechargeable or reusable vapes (refilled with e-liquid and recharged multiple times for long-term use). The paan stall owner said the price varies depending on the type and number of puffs it generates. A disposable vape ranges from ₹500 to ₹5,000 with a puff range from 1,000 puffs to 30,000 puffs, while rechargeable vapes range from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 or even more. The refills cost around ₹1,500, depending on the number of puffs.

Ranbir Kapoor & Vape Controversy

A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor and the makers of the Netflix series The Ba***rds of Bollywood for a scene in which Kapoor is shown using an e-cigarette. It has been alleged that the use is without any health warning or disclaimer. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Mumbai Police to register a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. They claimed the scene could mislead youth and promote banned substances. A complainant, Vinay Joshi, said, “The depiction negatively influences young viewers by promoting the use of such banned substances.”

Action Against Vapes in Pune

Both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates, along with the Pune Rural Police Force, take action against e-cigarettes when found to be sold, transported, or used. They make seizures, file charges, and are working against e-cigarettes. Until September 30 of this year, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate alone, 16 cases and 727 lawsuits have been filed. A total of 527 people were arrested, and goods valued at ₹4,27,165 were seized.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Patil, in charge of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Anti-Narcotics Squad, said, “Regular action is being taken against paan stalls selling banned substances. Instructions were received from the Director General’s office to take action against e-cigarettes. Accordingly, teams have been formed to take action. Action is being taken regularly by those teams.”