Pune: India Heading Towards Dictatorship; CM Fadnavis Helpless Against Corruption, Says Uddhav Thackeray; Questions BJP's Hindutva

'India Heading Towards Dictatorship, CM Fadnavis Helpless Against Corruption,' Says Uddhav Thackeray During Pune Visit

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to govern in Maharashtra or at the Centre, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a ‘feeble leader’ unable to crack down on rampant corruption,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday in Pune.

Thackeray added that, “India is on the path of dictatorship under the BJP. No one is my enemy, but if we assess the current situation in the state, the chief minister looks feeble despite the BJP having a majority and looks helpless to act against corrupt officials.

“I have repeatedly said that the BJP cannot run governments in the state or at the Centre. The Modi government has failed to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur,” said Thackeray.

“During my term as a chief minister, I had waived farmers’ loans. But the current government has failed to help farmers amid heavy rains in several parts of the state,” he added.

Responding to questions over criticism of Uddhav Thackeray having left Hindutva after joining the new alliance in 2019, he replied, “When we were with the BJP, we were the face of hardline Hindutva, while after leaving the BJP, how can we be accused of abandoning Hindutva?”

“In the Pahalgam terror attack, bullets were fired at the victims after asking their religion. What did the BJP do? BJP is targeting us for allying with the Congress, but it should clarify if Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, are staunch Hindutva followers,” Thackeray asked.

“I do not require any certificate on Hindutva from the BJP. My grandfather, Prabhodankar Thackeray, was a well-known reformer. Our Hindutva has been progressive, and it was the BJP that had started the 'Saugat-e Modi' campaign to appease Muslims," he added.

Thackeray further said, “India is a beautiful country. It has a great culture. However, the BJP has vitiated the entire atmosphere and made it hell. These people have created walls within the country. I have been working hard to prevent further deterioration.”

Speaking on Shiv Sena’s legacy, Thackeray said, “The party’s name and symbol were given by my grandfather and father. How can anyone snatch that away? Even the Election Commission cannot erase the legacy. For me, the country and the state are bigger than any party. Power is needed only to solve people’s problems, not to cling to authority.”

Moreover, Thackeray went on to criticise the media for not giving due importance and coverage to the arrest of scientist Sonam Wangchuk and the developments in Ladakh.

“Through media, are we really printing Ladakh’s news, are we showing it on TV? Considering this, do the journalists have the right to ask me questions? The journalism of Tilak and Agarkar had the strength to ask whether our own government is on the right track,” Thackeray said.

And also said that Mumbai and Pune continue to face challenges like water scarcity and traffic congestion. We had promised to build two reservoirs; one was completed. If my government were in power, desalinated seawater would already have been supplied to Mumbai. Cities are choking due to traffic, so the local body elections must be fought based on civic issues, not religious divisions.