Pune: 'Naturopathy Not Just Treatment, But Way Of Life': Governor Acharya Devvrat |

Pune: “Naturopathy is not merely a system of treatment; it is a way of life that establishes harmony between human beings and nature. Mahatma Gandhi gifted this philosophy to the nation, emphasising the creation of a healthy, self-reliant and spiritually grounded society,” Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the three-day Natural Food Festival, organised by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) to mark the 8th Naturopathy Day. The event was held at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, attended as the Chief Guest. Dr Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH; Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Pune Region; and Amrendra Singh, Director-in-Charge, NIN, were present on the dais. Anant Biradar, President of the International Naturopathy Organization, was present on the occasion.

During the programme, books published by NIN and a special postal stamp dedicated to the institute were released. Winners of the inter-collegiate essay competition, slogan contest, medical quiz, elocution, and research paper presentations organized to commemorate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi were announced. Awards, including the Dadaji Dr Dinshaw K. Mehta Award for Outstanding Naturopathy Practitioner and the Dr S. N. Murty Award for Outstanding Postgraduate Student, were presented. Faculty members Dr Satyanath, Mandar Deshpande, Saurabh Sakalle, and other officials coordinated the festival.

Recalling Gandhi’s association with the institute, Governor Acharya Devvrat said, “This institute, known as Mahatma Gandhi’s karmabhoomi, carries forward his belief that natural living and good health are integral to self-reliance. Gandhi trusted naturopathy throughout his life. This festival is a reminder of his vision. It is our responsibility to uphold and practice this philosophy that upholds humanity.”

He added, “If we adopt a balanced diet, proper exercise, positive thinking, and a disciplined lifestyle in tune with nature, the body develops its own ability to heal. With lifestyle disorders and stress rising globally, people are becoming heavily dependent on medicines. In such situations, naturopathy offers a simple, holistic approach to health. Naturopathy can also play a key role in the national obesity-reduction campaign announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. By harnessing the power of the five elements, we can not only heal patients naturally but also help build a strong, sustainable healthcare ecosystem.”

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, "For good health, a healthy lifestyle, a chemical-free diet, and harmony with nature are needed. The work done by Gandhiji in the field of naturopathy and his thoughts should be put into practice. In today's stressful and fast-paced world, lifestyle-related diseases are increasing. Yoga and a natural lifestyle are the basis of our lives. They should be improved. If we maintain our routine well, we will achieve the goal of a healthy life. Health cannot be bought; it has to be earned. Nature gives us abundance. We should be honest with nature and give it back. If we do that, the health of the earth will remain good."

The programme began with the National Anthem and the Maharashtra state song. Amrendra Singh delivered the welcome address. Dr D. Satyanath proposed the vote of thanks. The three-day food festival centred on the theme of 'Losing weight naturally through naturopathy' received an enthusiastic response from Puneites. This information is given by Saurabh Sakalle, Publication Officer, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.