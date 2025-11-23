 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Directs Agencies To Gear Up For Local Body Elections
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
IAS Deelip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami on Saturday directed officers and employees of the municipal councils, nagar panchayats, police and revenue departments to remain prepared for the upcoming local bodies’ election and maintain close coordination. He said all machinery should be kept ready with proper care.

Swami addressed a review meeting through the audio-visual system. Municipal Council CEO Rishikesh Bhalerao, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Sub-Divisional Officer Paithan–Phulambri Neelam Bafna, and the CEOs of the Kannad, Vaijapur, Paithan, Gangapur and Sillod municipal councils were present.

Swami directed officials to ensure all facilities for voters on polling day and to pay special attention to inspecting polling centres. He said officers should personally visit the centres and complete all work required to implement the model code of conduct effectively. Proper care should be taken regarding duplicate voter registration, for which centre heads and employees must be given proper training.

Swami said candidates often apply for various permissions during the election period, and copies of these permissions should be displayed on notice boards so they can obtain information about procedures easily. A media cell will be established to provide authentic information to the media, he said.

