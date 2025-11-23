 ‘Future Belongs To Congress’, Says Maharashtra Party President Harshvardhan Sapkal At Pathri Rally In Parbhani
Criticising the parties in power, Sapkal said several people from Congress had gone to the ruling parties only due to the greed for power

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
‘Future Belongs To Congress’, Says Maharashtra Party President Harshvardhan Sapkal At Pathri Rally In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: “Common people have started understanding the alliances for power and the dirty politics. Misled by power-hungry leaders, people are now coming to Congress, and hence, the future belongs to Congress,” opined Congress committee state president Harshvardhan Sapkal. He was addressing a public meeting for the local bodies’ election at Pathri on Saturday.

Criticising the parties in power, Sapkal said several people from Congress had gone to the ruling parties only due to the greed for power. He said the ruling parties had committed several mistakes that affected people, organisations and society. Hence, there was distress against the ruling parties among the people. “Their hidden anger is coming to the fore gradually, and they are coming to Congress. Hence, they are standing strongly behind Congress, and the coming era will be of Congress,” he said.

Sapkal said Congress was the only party in the country fighting with all its might against the rulers, while the other parties were divided into groups. He said Congress was committed to saving democracy and the Constitution. As a result, he said, Congress was gaining support from the people, especially youngsters.

Former MLA Babajani Durrani, former MLA Suresh Deshmukh, former MP Tukaram Renge Patil, state vice president Balasaheb Deshmukh, former deputy mayor Bhagwan Waghmare, district president Nadim Inamdar, Junaid Khan Durrani and others were present on the dais.

