Pune's RBI Colony, Sindh Society On Alert After Leopard Spotted Near Aundh's Spicer College | Sourced

Pune: Panic spread across the RBI Colony and Sindh Society area in Aundh on Sunday after residents reported spotting a leopard. The sighting, which occurred in the wee hours around 4 am, soon prompted an immediate response from the Pune Forest Department and the RESQ CT teams.

Both teams rushed to the spot and have been actively tracking the animal since morning. Officials said they are fully equipped and prepared to safely capture the leopard if it is still in the vicinity.

Citizens have been advised to remain cautious and avoid going out alone, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Although the leopard has not been seen again after the initial sighting, forest officials confirmed that monitoring will continue through the night.

The forest department assured residents that they will be updated as soon as there are any further developments regarding the situation.

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Since the last few days, leopards have been seen in the Pune area. Yesterday, one was spotted at the airport, and today it is said to have been seen near the Aundh–Spicer College area. The administration is on alert; however, it’s more important to investigate why leopards and other animals are roaming in and around Pune. Is there any activity or human interference in their habitat? If yes, it’s serious."

The Deputy Conservator of Forests for the Pune Forest Division, Mahadev Mohite, issued an advisory to residents and said, "Do not spread rumours or share unverified information on social media. Stay alert but do not panic."

He requested to report any suspicious movement or leopard-related information immediately to the helpline number 1926.