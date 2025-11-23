 Nashik: 'BJP Offered Ministerial Post, ₹100 Crore To MP Rajabhau Waje,' Claims Ex-MLA Vasant Gite
Former MLA Vasant Gite has claimed that MP Rajabhau Waje was offered a Minister of State (MoS) post at the Centre and ₹100 crore by the ruling party. However, Geete stated that MP Waje rejected this offer outright.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nashik: 'BJP Offered Ministerial Post, ₹100 Crore To MP Rajabhau Waje,' Claims Ex-MLA Vasant Gite | Facebook

Gite made this sensational revelation while strongly criticising the BJP during a loyalty meet organised at the launch of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction’s campaign for the Sinnar Municipal Council elections.

Speaking at the event, Gite said that despite such tempting offers, Waje refused to compromise, proving his loyalty and integrity. He added that the dignity of such principled and loyal leaders is at stake today.

This statement has sparked widespread discussion, raising the question of whether the ruling party is still attempting to damage the Thackeray faction

