 Pune: Chandrakant Patil Calls Police In Gautami Patil Accident Case But Silent On Nilesh Ghaywal's Escape, Says MLA Rohit Pawar - VIDEO
Gautami Patil's vehicle hit a rickshaw from the rear near Vadgaon Bridge on September 30. In this, the rickshaw driver, Margale, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Chandrakant Patil Calls Police In Gautami Patil Accident Case But Silent On Nilesh Ghaywal's Escape, Says MLA Rohit Pawar - VIDEO |

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed strict action against the culprits in the recent accident case, where dancer and social media icon Gautami Patil’s car crashed into an auto rickshaw in Pune. 

A video of the above-mentioned conversation between Chandrakant Patil and DCP Sambhaji Patil has been surfacing on social media platforms.

In this case, Margale's family met Chandrakant Patil in his office on Friday, when the victim’s family members demanded help. Responding to this, Minister Patil contacted DCP Sambhaji Patil over the phone and instructed him to take strict action against the culprits and asked him to investigate the case personally.

article-image

Patil also asked the police to issue a notice to Gautami Patil and asked whether to arrest Gautami while demanding that her car be confiscated. According to Pune Police, Gautami Patil herself was not in the vehicle when the accident happened. Her driver was driving the car.

However, MLA Rohit Pawar criticised Minister Patil for his act of calling and pressurising the police while investigating the case and also questioned his silence when Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal fled London. 

Pawar mentioned on his X handle, “A notorious criminal from your (Minister Patil’s) constituency brazenly flees abroad in broad daylight, throwing dust in the eyes of the police, yet it has never been seen that you made a call to the police for his arrest. I don’t know Gautami Patil personally, but if an accident involving a rickshaw occurred due to her vehicle, then an investigation must certainly be conducted. If found guilty, strict action should be taken against the responsible party, substantial assistance should be provided to the rickshaw driver’s family, and the medical expenses of the injured should also be recovered. However, pressuring the police to arrest Gautami Patil when she wasn’t even in the accident vehicle is not befitting a leader like you…!”

“I hold respect for you in my heart; you are a sensitive person. But you should also decide how much to heed your party workers. If ministers make such calls to bring criminals who trouble women, the poor, and ordinary people to justice, then a true Ram Rajya will prevail in the state. But by protecting criminals and implicating the innocent in crimes, what kind of example are you setting as a minister?” Pawar added.

