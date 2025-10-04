'Undemocratic & Repressive': Students, Activists Protest In Pune Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest; Demand Immediate Release |

The arrest of social activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) has sparked widespread outrage. Several organisations, citizens and students native to Ladakh and studying in Pune have strongly condemned the move and staged a protest on Jangli Maharaj Road on Saturday.

Protestors called it undemocratic and repressive and demanded his immediate release, along with all other Ladakhi activists detained under false charges.

During the protest, they said, Wangchuk, known globally for his Gandhian approach and sustainable innovations, has been at the forefront of protests against what locals describe as ‘destructive development projects’ in Ladakh.

Activists allege that his arrest is an attempt at character assassination and silencing voices opposing government policies.

Milind Chavan, a social activist speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “Total tribal population in Ladakh is nearly 95 per cent, with animal husbandry, agriculture, and tourism as primary sources of livelihood. Despite having a population of just around three lakh, Ladakh covers a vast 59,146 sq km area. Historically, decisions on land use were made by local Gram Sabhas and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (established in 1995).”

“Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory. The BJP had promised statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would safeguard the region’s culture, traditions, and autonomy. However, no steps have been taken in six years,” Chavan added.

Jigmat Ladol, who is studying Geology at Fergusson College and has been staying in Pune for the last 5 years, said to FPJ, “We came here to get our rights. He invented artificial eyes for us. He works to promote education. He invented many things related to ecology.”

“Recently, the government has put him in jail in the NSA case. Wangchuk has done so many things for people. He is not responsible for the violence in Ladakh. They have been fighting for their rights for the last 5 years,” Ladol added.

Another protestor, Rahul Kulkarni, said, “We are living in a state of terror. Crushing the voice that wants justice and change in the Ladakh area. We must stand for the people who stand for the linguistics and raise their voices against the dictator. We must be together against fascism. In Maharashtra, they are implementing the Jan Suraksha Act.”